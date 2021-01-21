MMIP legislative package gets DOJ backing

"We have our foot in the door, but we need to get into the room," Stewart-Peregoy said. "When we get into the room there's a whole lot of things that still need to be done."

The MMIP task force's primary objective is to identify jurisdictional barriers, bolster communication and cooperation between agencies and increase reporting and investigation of missing Indigenous people.

House Bill 35 would establish a review commission that would be able to investigate into cold cases, armed with the resources developed by the task force and the ability to look through confidential criminal justice information. House Bill 36 creates a grant program to train community-based missing persons response teams who can get to work on MMIP cases without tripping over jurisdictional and organizational hurdles.

No one stood Thursday to oppose the legislative package.

The nucleus of the state's response to the MMIP crisis is its task force with the Montana Department of Justice. Peregoy's proposal would extend the task force funding through 2023, just as its initial legislation in 2019 put it on the books through 2021. Rep. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, told the committee Thursday she plans to bring two amendments for HB98: one would extend the task force through 2025, and the other would fund the task force indefinitely.