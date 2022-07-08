Missoula Democrat urges federal support for abortion access in meeting with VP

Sen. Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat, was among a handful of state lawmakers who met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Friday to discuss ways to address abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court recently striking down the constitutional right to access the procedure.

The meeting came hours after President Joe Biden issued an executive order attempting to safeguard the ability for women to access legal reproductive services or to cross state lines in order to obtain legal abortions.

For the portion of the meeting publicly broadcast from the Vice President’s ceremonial office, Harris listened to prepared remarks from lawmakers from Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Indiana and Florida — five states where Republicans are contemplating special legislative sessions to pass new anti-abortion laws. In its Dobbs decision last month, the high court left it up to the states to decide whether and to what degree to restrict abortion access.

Sands noted that abortion remains legal in Montana — although, she said, "that is really under Montana’s progressive 1972 state constitution that contains an express right to privacy in our bill of rights."

A 1999 Montana Supreme Court decision found that the state constitution’s right to privacy specifically protects the right to access an abortion up until fetal viability. That precedent has now turned Montana into an island surrounded by four states with “trigger laws” that automatically banned the procedure following the Dobbs decision. It’s also in the sights of Republicans aiming to do the same in Montana, Sands told the group.

“In the long game, these forces in Montana are going after the Montana Constitution, because they know it is the sole barrier to achieving their goal of making abortion illegal,” Sands said.

Referring to legislation from GOP lawmakers during the 2021 session, she added that Republicans “have taken the unprecedented role of trying to change the makeup of the Montana Supreme Court, how you become a Supreme Court (justice) … and ultimately to rewrite the constitution itself, if necessary, within the next two to four years.”

Montana Democrats are campaigning heavily ahead of November's election to keep Republicans from gaining enough seats to hold supermajorities in the Legislature. That would give the GOP enough votes to place initiatives on the ballot that could change the state constitution to allow for more stringent abortion restrictions in Montana.

“Democrats have stood for 50 years to support women’s rights and will continue that fight, because we are not going to go back to the Dark Ages on any of these issues,” Sands told Harris on Friday.

A spokesman for Montana’s Republican lawmakers referred on Friday to a statement offered by legislative GOP leadership last month, after the Dobbs decision was released.

“As the debate over abortion shifts to the states, all eyes in Montana need to be on our own judicial branch of government,” Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Majority Leader Sue Vinton stated in part. “Montana judges should rule based on the text of our state constitution, which doesn’t mention abortion at all, and overturn the activist and erroneous Armstrong decision” which protects abortion access in Montana.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who has advocated for hardline anti-abortion policies, has expressed willingness to call a special legislative session to enact new abortion restrictions, “if we have a path that is defensible in the courts.”

With an expected influx of patients from nearby states where abortions are banned, Montana providers have noted the potentially problematic legal position they’re facing.

Planned Parenthood of Montana announced last week that it would stop providing medication-induced abortions to women from some states that may attempt to prosecute Montana providers for doing so.

"We must make decisions around the provision of abortion care in consideration of the rapidly changing landscape for abortion access across the country and amid the cruel intention of anti-abortion politicians to sow chaos and confusion," Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO and President Martha Fuller said in an emailed statement last week.

Sands conveyed that uncertainty in her remarks to Harris on Wednesday.

“The effect of this on the providers in our state has been enormous,” Sands said. “… Their request to you is what can be done to try to protect our providers in a state where it is even legal. Right now I think that is seriously in jeopardy, and I’m sure at the federal level you will do whatever you can to try to provide for that.”

Biden’s executive order earlier in the day appeared designed in part to address that issue, but it was also criticized for containing few concrete actions.

The order requests that the U.S. Attorney General assist states that are "seeking to afford legal protection out-of-state patients and providers who offer legal reproductive healthcare." It also seeks to protect patient privacy amid concerns that personal data could be used to prosecute women for seeking out or obtaining abortion services.

Even as he announced the order, Biden acknowledged there is little the White House can do individually to restore abortion rights for women in states that already have or are poised to enact abortion bans.

“The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law,” Biden said, according to the Associated Press.

Harris echoed that sentiment in her remarks to the five lawmakers, but also underscored the role that state officials can play in the absence of action by Congress.

“When we look at this issue, we know that it affects our country at every level and each and every region,” Harris said. “We also know that the federal government, we in the administration recognize the power and the importance and responsibility we have to partner with elected leaders at the local and state level.”