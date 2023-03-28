In a sign of the times in Montana, state lawmakers are grappling with a fresh question: Have programs advertising the Last Best Place to the rest of the country worked too well?

Senate Bill 145 would take funds from the state’s sales tax on hotel rooms and redirect it to offsetting residential property taxes for Montanans living where those taxes were paid. A large portion of that money currently pays for programs that sing Montana’s praises to potential tourists and future residents — unprecedented waves of whom have descended on the state in the past couple years.

“Mission accomplished,” Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, said of those programs during Monday’s Senate debate on the bill. “I don’t know if most of you know this, but we’ve been discovered.”

The tax proposal received a lengthy discussion Monday, despite lacking the familiar partisan scripts that lawmakers reach for as they debate nationally-charged issues like guns, abortion or the rights of transgender people. SB 145 passed a preliminary vote at the end of the debate, 27-23. Democrats were roughly split on the proposal, as were Republicans. Two Democrats switched their votes to “yes” afterward.

Montana has a pair of 4% taxes on hotels, motels and short-term rentals that combined to make up the state’s 8% “bed tax.” Money from that tax takes a convoluted path through state government, flowing from bucket to bucket and paying for programs ranging from tourism promotion to invasive species prevention to historical interpretation.

SB 145 would effectively take away half of the bed-tax money currently going to the Department of Commerce — about $37 million in 2022. It would also take away three-fourths of the money that flows into the state’s general fund, which amounted to $46 million in 2022. Those dollars would then be dished out to cities, towns and counties, which would be required to make a corresponding cut in their residential property tax mills.

Most of the money would be distributed based on how much each locality generated in bed-tax revenue. Another part would be split evenly between all 56 counties.

Despite the chamber’s top Democrat being a cosponsor on the bill, some members of the minority party objected to the proposed impact to those programs. Minority Leader Pat Flowers said afterwards that he had instructed his caucus to “vote your conscience” on the bill.

The fiscal note states the funding shift would require the Department of Commerce to eliminate “all grant programs designed to enhance product development and disperse visitors throughout the state.”

Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, listed several programs that would get the axe. Using the Main Street Montana grants as an example, she warned her colleagues that hadn’t heard of the program: “If you pass this bill, you’re going to hear about it real quick.”

She rattled off a list of cities and towns that had received the grants — “and let me assure you, there’s no Missoula or Bozeman or Billings on the list.” The program helped steer visitors to small businesses and hotels while funding historic plazas and way-finding signs in Havre, Whitehall, Shelby, Roundup, Glendive, Baker, Ekalaka, Red Lodge, Glasgow and Lincoln, Boldman said.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, dismissed the suggestion that all of those programs would be eliminated as a result. He noted that bed-tax collections more than doubled between 2018 and 2022, fueled by inflation and the state’s booming tourism industry.

Regier also pointed to public polling indicating that Montanans may be losing patience with the ever-growing throngs of tourists. A 2022 University of Montana poll found that more than three-quarters of respondents found that crowding in places they recreate and the "changing character of the state" were serious problems. A majority felt that growth and development in Montana was happening too fast — although that was a minority for respondents in rural areas.

Several senators who framed the bill as a lifeline to homeowners struggling to pay property taxes pushed upwards by the skyrocketing cost of residential property in Montana. A rush of wealthy newcomers from out of state has been seen as the culprit for much of that increase, which coincided with the pandemic and nationwide boom in remote working arrangements.

Many lawmakers this session have seen assistance to those property taxpayers as a top objective, after those constituents threatened to dynamite the state’s current property-tax regime with a proposed constitutional amendment last year. That seemingly simple fix — push the tax burden onto everyone else — prompted an all-out, bipartisan effort to defeat the proposal. The effort succeeded, backed by six-figure spending by the Montana Chamber of Commerce and others.

“This is the only bill I know of that directly lower property taxes this session,” Regier said.

His comment came after Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, called the legislation “part of the end-game as we go home from here.” Hertz has been one of the most vocal proponents of lowering property taxes for state residents.

Other top Republicans weren’t so sure. Sen. John Esp, the Republican chairman of the chamber’s budget committee, voted against the measure. He warned that the bill shifts a substantial chunk of money from the state’s general fund. That’s the main pot of money that the Legislature reaches for when appropriating funds for everything from public education to Medicaid reimbursements.

An updated fiscal note from the Department of Revenue predicts the bill would cost the general fund more than $60 million per year on average. Legislation that affects the state’s cash flow year after year are referred to “ongoing budget” bills.

“I am concerned that we are committing that much general fund ongoing, where we may have already committed it someplace else,” Esp said.

Esp will have a chance to rework the bill, which heads to his Senate Finance and Claims committee next. It needs to emerge from that committee and pass a final vote by the transmittal deadline for revenue bills, currently scheduled for April 4.