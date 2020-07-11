Miss Montana won't attend competition citing COVID-19

While there have been several events that went through the approval process, “this will be the first really big event that we’ll have as far as an indoor event,” Dempewolf said. “We’ve had horse shows, 4H events. But this is probably one of the bigger ones we’ve received and it’s indoors versus everything else has been outdoors.”

The meeting when the contest was approved was public, but Dempewolf didn’t recall anyone else attending other than Holden to speak about the plan.

In an interview earlier in the week, Holden said no one has come to the organization with concerns. “I do know that talking to local parents of local girls, we had some teens that needed housing and parents said they couldn’t because their house is full of relatives that are coming for the program,” Holden said. “No one has expressed (concern) to me. No one has said ‘I don’t think you should do this.’”

Ticket sales opened July 7 and the following day Holden said there’d already been five transactions with different people.

“A lot of our ticket sales aren’t online. A lot of them are right at the door. It’s a good start,” Holden said. “I feel that people are ready to move on to some normality. I talk with a lot of people, volunteers, and they just want to move on.”

Whoever is named Miss Montana this year will hold the position for two years and then go to the national competition, Holden said. The national organization is looking toward the fourth quarter of 2021 to hold an event. Representatives for the national organization did not return emails and phone messages seeking comment.

The Independent Record's Tom Kuglin contributed to this story.

