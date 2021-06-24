Millions in federal money meant to boost Montana's child care capacity

Tens of millions of federal dollars will likely be directed toward expanding child care capacity in Montana by doing things like boosting employee wages and reducing families' tuition costs.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year, which directs a total of more than $2 billion to Montana. The state Legislature created a set of commissions to vote on recommendations brought forth by state agencies and others on how to spend that money.

The health-focused advisory commission that met Thursday approved the child care recommendations crafted by the state health department. The recommendations now go to the governor, who has the ability make modifications under the law passed by legislators in April.

The commission voted to approve a recommendation of up to $31.24 million for the state health department to administer in sub-grants to stabilize and expand child care in Montana. The committee also approved another $6.8 million to provide administration of the grants, with half of that pot of money dedicated to helping people apply or do things like learn how to better run their businesses.