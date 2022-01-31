MHP settles with driver after 'near miss accident'

The state has settled with a Wyoming driver for more than a quarter million dollars after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper accidentally ran the driver off the road in 2017.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley approved the $270,000 settlement on Jan. 12.

Michael McLean, attorney for Mitchell Burgess and his wife Rene Burgess, said Monday the settlement came three days before the parties were set to go to trial in December.

"They were really happy to put the matter behind them and get on with their lives after four years of this," McLean said. "They have their own health issues that they’re continuing to deal with."

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to comment on the resolution of the case.

The settlement, filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court and signed by Mitchell and Rene Burgess, states the settlement shall not "be considered as an admission of liability."

In August 2017 Trooper Michael Howell had just completed a separate traffic stop near Miles City when he pulled a U-turn in front of an oncoming vehicle that was moving at 70 mph.

Dash cam video of the "near-miss accident" captured Burgess' pickup swerving into the ditch and back onto the highway. Burgess then stopped at the next turnoff and Howell pulled in behind him. Burgess stepped out of his pickup, somewhat bewildered and walks around his vehicle. The two men talked at Burgess' tailgate and after a few minutes they shook hands and part ways.

In 2019 Burgess filed a lawsuit against the state claiming he suffered a concussion and spinal injury. The case took a long detour when MHP said it had lost the video. First, MHP said it had removed the computer where the file was stored; later it said records staff appeared to have failed to tag the file properly for storage; and again when the physical copy of the video, a DVD, was lost in then-Major Steve Lavin's Office. Lavin was appointed chief of the Montana Highway Patrol in December 2020.

The video was eventually recovered in the desk drawer of the trooper's previous supervisor, although Seeley kept in place sanctions against MHP for bungling the evidence. By that time the matter of whether the trooper had caused Burgess' injuries had already been affirmed; the only matter a jury was going to decide in the December trial was what the state owed Burgess and his wife, who took time to drive her husband to medical appointments.

McLean said Monday his clients were "enthusiastic" about the settlement figure but added that Burgess is scheduled for another back surgery resulting from the accident.

"The fact that it took him four years to finally receive that amount of money … it was physically and mentally exhausting for him," McLean said.

This story has been updated to change a reference of the incident from 'crash' to 'accident.'

