MHP: Lost video evidence found, requests judge remove sanctions

MHP first said the video file was corrupted, but later said the computer storing the file was removed from the office and the hard copy was also lost. The last known hard copy was believed to be lost in the office of then-Major Steve Lavin, now the chief of the Montana Highway Patrol. Agency policy requires such video be stored for five years.

For losing the video, Seeley's order found MHP liable for causing the crash; at trial, the jury would only have to determine how much the agency owes the driver. Additionally, Seeley ordered MHP's two expert witnesses could not testify at trial.

In a brief dated April 23, state attorneys said the video was found among some old files in a desk at the Miles City MHP office. District Sgt. Troy Muri, in a memo dated April 21, said he took over the Miles City office in mid 2019, and recently remembered the past sergeant leaving a pile of old files in his desk when he left. Muri looked through the desk and found the complaint against the trooper, along with the original video.

"I did not really know anything about this Burgess case and had not been requested to look for this video as I was not involved with this complaint," Muri wrote in the memo to Lt. Col. Jason Hildenstab.