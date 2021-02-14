MHP, after bungling evidence, heads for trial against Wyoming driver

Lost footage

Eight days after the near-crash on Highway 59 near Miles City, Mitchel Burgess contacted the Montana Highway Patrol to report the incident. Trooper Michael Howell had been parked on the side of the road for a traffic stop, and pulled an "illegal U-turn," according to Seeley's order, in front of Burgess' pickup. That caused Burgess to drive off the highway in order to avoid colliding with the patrol car.

Burgess said he had a concussion and an MRI weeks after the crash revealed two bulging discs and one ruptured disc in his spine.

Burgess filed his lawsuit against the agency in July 2019, but the Montana Highway Patrol said it no longer had the dash camera footage from Howell's car. According to court filings, Montana Highway Patrol initially claimed the recording was "accidentally corrupted through a remote retrieval process."

But additional information provided by MHP in the discovery process indicated files were not corrupted, and instead lost by the MHP. In the July 2020 deposition, for example, Hildenstab told Burgess' attorneys that MHP had lost the recording. The office computer "more than likely … had the video on it," Hildenstab said, according to court filings. However, that office computer "got removed from the office" and was not recovered.