Meier confirmed to run Montana's state health department

The state Senate on Thursday approved Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's nominee to head the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Adam Meier was confirmed on a 33-17 mostly party-line vote in the Republican-majority Senate.

Sen. David Howard, R-Park City, carried Meier's nomination. He told senators that criticism of Meier's performance in Kentucky would be impossible to avoid for anyone who ran such a large state agency. He called Meier "compassionate" and "dedicated" and said he'd bring good change to the agency.

"This man, running the same type of organization with 8,500 employees, and he did an excellent job, and in today's world you can't do that without having adverse press. You can't do it," Howard said.

During his confirmation hearing and again on the Senate floor, Democrats raised concerns over Meier's work in Kentucky, where he held a leadership position in that state's health department during a hepatitis A outbreak that killed 62. He also backed work requirements for that state's Medicaid program. A lawsuit eventually blocked the program and a Democratic governor who took office in 2019 withdrew the retirements.