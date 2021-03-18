Meier confirmed to run Montana's state health department

The state Senate on Thursday approved Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's nominee to head the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Adam Meier was confirmed on a 33-17 mostly party-line vote in the Republican-majority Senate.
Sen. David Howard, R-Park City, carried Meier's nomination. He told senators that criticism of Meier's performance in Kentucky would be impossible to avoid for anyone who ran such a large state agency. He called Meier "compassionate" and "dedicated" and said he'd bring good change to the agency.
"This man, running the same type of organization with 8,500 employees, and he did an excellent job, and in today's world you can't do that without having adverse press. You can't do it," Howard said.
During his confirmation hearing and again on the Senate floor, Democrats raised concerns over Meier's work in Kentucky, where he held a leadership position in that state's health department during a hepatitis A outbreak that killed 62. He also backed work requirements for that state's Medicaid program. A lawsuit eventually blocked the program and a Democratic governor who took office in 2019 withdrew the retirements.
Sen. Jen Gross, a Billings Democrat, said that past was too concerning for Meier to get her support. Gross said Meier did not act fast enough to get vaccines out to Kentucky residents during the hepatitis A outbreak, and that raised concerns about how he might work to continue Montana's vaccination program for COVID-19.
"We asked Mr. Meyer a lot of tough questions and his answers were all very vague and did not satisfy my concerns about his ability to do any better here in Montana," Gross said, adding that Meier doesn't have experience working with sovereign tribal nations, of which there are eight in Montana.
But Sen. Bob Keenan, R-Big Fork, said he asked for the Senate to delay Meier's confirmation hearing so he could get to know the appointee better and was happy with what he learned.
"He's passionate, he's compassionate, he's knowledgeable" Keenan said. "I think he has the heart to do this job. I'm counting on it and I'll be watching. I don't want to micromanage the department, but I think he's a good man."
The Department of Public Health and Human Services is the state's largest agency, with a roughly $6 billion budget and has roughly 2,800 employees.