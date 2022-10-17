Medical groups says voter guide has wrong info on 'born alive' ballot measure

Two medical associations are asking the Montana Secretary of State to retract or correct language about the “born-alive” referendum in the voter guide mailed to households around the state last week.

The letter on behalf of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the Montana Section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology was sent by Upper Seven on Oct. 14 and asks for action by Friday. Absentee ballots are reaching voters around Montana this week.

The ballot issue is Legislative Referendum 131, the so-called Born-Alive Infant Protection Act passed by GOP lawmakers last year for voters to consider in the upcoming election this November. Its language says that “infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons.” It would require “health care providers to take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant” and comes with penalties of up to 20 years in jail and a $50,000 fine.

A spokesperson for the SOS said Monday he believed the office got a copy of the letter late Friday afternoon but the office was “swamped right now across all departments and I'm unsure whether an opportunity to review or respond has occurred.”

The midterm election is Nov. 8. The SOS printed 509,342 copies of the guide.

“In their rebuttal argument, LR-131’s proponents baldly misquote the text of the referendum to state, falsely, that LR-131 would have no effect on families when labor begins spontaneously,” the letter states. “The proponents’ intentional misstatement of LR-131 is designed to and likely will mislead Montana voters.”

While backers of the proposal say it will protect infants, doctors who oppose it say it would force them to intervene in situations where no amount of action is going to change the outcome for the family. That would include situations where there’s no chance a fetus could survive outside the womb, such as when kidneys or a nervous system does not develop, or labor starting at 16 weeks, when there is not enough development for survival.

The dispute over the language in the voter guide centers on if the referendum applies to both abortions and spontaneous preterm labor.

The line in question comes in the proponents' rebuttal to arguments against the referendum and reads:

“The opponents of the Born Alive Infant Protection Act ask you to believe mythical situations that LR-131 is not remotely connected to, namely, ‘at 20 weeks your water breaks, contractions begin … ’. In truth LR-131-HB 167 requires 'medical care to be provided to infants born alive AFTER an induced labor, cesarean section, attempted abortion or another method.'”

House Bill 167 is the legislation that created the referendum.

However, the language of the law that put the referendum on the ballot makes clear the term “born alive” would apply in the case of spontaneous labor as well. It reads: "'Born alive' means the complete expulsion or extraction from the mother of a human infant … regardless of whether the expulsion or extraction occurs as a result of natural or induced labor, cesarean section, induced abortion, or another method.”

The Montana State News Bureau tried to contact all three members of the committee that wrote the rebuttal; one was traveling and unavailable to comment and the other two did not return text or email messages.

Dr. Lauren Wilson said Monday that while the proponents of the referendum have spoken about it in terms of relating to abortion, the medical impacts will fall on people who have pregnancy complications.

“This ... does nothing to prevent abortion from happening,” Wilson said.

Abortion is legal in Montana, Wilson said, and that won’t change if the referendum passes. A 1999 state Supreme Court opinion, being challenged before that court now, says Montana's Constitution protects the right to access a pre-viability abortion.

“What this does is it limits the choices that families have after a baby is born,” Wilson said. “ … They’re using the title of this referendum and the intentionally difficult language around this referendum to make it about abortion but when it comes down to it, what this referendum does is it denies parents the choice of how to respond to a pregnancy tragedy and essentially makes comfort care for a newborn with a terminal medical condition illegal.”

Backers of the referendum have pushed back on that claim. The text of the law that created the referendum says doctors must “take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of the infant” but offers no further clarification on those actions.

State law says factual statements in support or opposition to a ballot issue must be "supported by documents filed by the proponents or opponents with the Secretary of State."