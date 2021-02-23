Medical community says parental rights bill could jeopardize confidentiality

Finally, the bill would require that if a child were ordered to quarantine, that it be allowed to take place in the home.

Supporters of the bill included parents, many of whom noted shock that the provisions of the bill would be necessary and said they were the best advocates for the health and wellbeing of their children.

“It is very unfortunate we are in a day and age that this is something that we have to discuss but we do need to protect parental rights,” said Jessica Fruitman, a nurse and mother from Lake County.

Other supporters directed their comments to specific situations where children received medical care without parental consent. Those included children removed by the state through child protective services, who may have received exams or treatments while in foster care.

Others spoke in favor of sideboards for quarantines due to concerns that children could be ordered removed from the home.

Representatives of the medical community and advocates for victims of abuse lined up in opposition of the bill. While doctors welcome the involvement of supportive parents, the bill abolishes important confidentiality between minors and health care professionals, they said.