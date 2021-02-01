Measure would cap 'skyrocketing' insulin prices at $35 per month

A proposal to cap the cost of insulin for diabetics in Montana won support from patients and physicians during a committee hearing Monday, while insurance companies argued it would simply shift the skyrocketing costs for the life-saving drug to other customers.
House Bill 222 would cap the copay insurance companies can require for a 30-day supply of insulin at $35. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings, told the House Human Services Committee that insulin costs have become “prohibitive” for many of the estimated 64,000 Montanans diagnosed with diabetes.
“Access to insulin not only helps people with diabetes maintain their health, it keeps them alive,” Karjala said.
Among several family members of diabetics who spoke in support of the bill was Bri Lunde, who said her family has struggled to cover the ballooning costs of insulin for her two young boys with Type 1 diabetes.
“Our boys cannot live without insulin, and it feels as though the companies manufacturing it are taking full advantage of that,” Lunde said.
Dr. James Mack, a Billings Clinic endocrinologist, added that diabetics forced to ration their insulin or go without it altogether can develop even costlier health complications, including blindness, kidney failure and strokes.
“Insulin is the necessary cornerstone of treatment,” Mack said.
The bill also saw support from Indigenous groups, including Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote.
Insurance companies lined up in opposition to the bill, however, arguing it gives insulin manufacturers a free pass to continue driving up prices for insulin and forces the insurers to cover the difference.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana Vice President of External Affairs John Doran acknowledged that insulin costs had tripled, on average, between 2006 and 2017.
“Invariably, the insurance companies still pay that top dollar,” he said. “The difference comes back to our consumers in the form of higher premiums.”
Doran also noted the bill would not shield uninsured diabetics from climbing insulin prices.
Fourteen states along with Washington, D.C., have already enacted legislation capping insulin copays for insurance providers, according to the American Diabetes Association.
The committee did not take any immediate action on the bill.