Measure would cap 'skyrocketing' insulin prices at $35 per month

A proposal to cap the cost of insulin for diabetics in Montana won support from patients and physicians during a committee hearing Monday, while insurance companies argued it would simply shift the skyrocketing costs for the life-saving drug to other customers.

House Bill 222 would cap the copay insurance companies can require for a 30-day supply of insulin at $35. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings, told the House Human Services Committee that insulin costs have become “prohibitive” for many of the estimated 64,000 Montanans diagnosed with diabetes.

“Access to insulin not only helps people with diabetes maintain their health, it keeps them alive,” Karjala said.

Among several family members of diabetics who spoke in support of the bill was Bri Lunde, who said her family has struggled to cover the ballooning costs of insulin for her two young boys with Type 1 diabetes.

“Our boys cannot live without insulin, and it feels as though the companies manufacturing it are taking full advantage of that,” Lunde said.

Dr. James Mack, a Billings Clinic endocrinologist, added that diabetics forced to ration their insulin or go without it altogether can develop even costlier health complications, including blindness, kidney failure and strokes.