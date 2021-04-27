Massive increase to school tax credit bill passes Montana Legislature

A bill that increases the tax credit people can claim by giving to a scholarship program for private or public schools from $150 to $200,000 passed the Legislature on Tuesday.

House Bill 279 is from Republican Rep. Seth Berglee, of Joliet. It also increases the cap on the program to $2 million in 2023, with provisions to increase that by 20% in later years if donations come in at 80% or greater of the limit.

The bill also now allows donors greater control over where their donations go for public schools.

Republicans have defended the bill as helping students attend schools they otherwise couldn’t afford and pointed out that public schools can also benefit. On the private side, money goes toward scholarship programs that students then apply for assistance from. On the public side, those claiming the tax credit can direct the money toward programs that pay for innovative educational programs, such as transformational learning, support for those with disabilities, work-based learning partnerships and more.

Democrats have decried the bill as a boon for private schools and the tax credits as going to benefit the ultra-wealthy who could claim a credit of $200,000 that’s matched by the state.