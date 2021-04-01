Massive income tax revision clears committee

"While owners realize the immediate tax benefits, Montana sees the real benefits through job creation, increased property values an an imposed tax base," King said.

Chere Jiusto, the executive director of Preserve Montana, said the credit has helped revitalize downtowns around the state.

"This is a tool that finally now there's a little bit of development interest in places like Lavina, Roundup, Lewistown, Ekalaka. This is a tool that can help make that happen. Taking this credit away now when we're on the brink of some of these really important projects going forward would be a mistake," Jiusto said.

Recyclers also asked for a tax credit for their businesses to be preserved, saying it helps them stay afloat in an industry with tight margins. The Montana Catholic Conference and an adoptive parent also advocated to continue tax credits that offset the high costs of adoptions.

Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, questioned why the bill came so late against a April 8 transmittal deadline to clear the Senate.

"Having it last-minute dropped into the committee without the ability to really have a good analysis of how it affects all Montanans … I just have huge concerns about increases in taxes for Montanans," Cohenour said.