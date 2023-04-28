Two bills dealing with distribution of marijuana tax revenues are lining up for a showdown in the final week of the 2023 Legislature.

For weeks now, lawmakers in the Senate and the House have been at odds over how tax revenue should be distributed from medical and recreational cannabis sales. Montana saw an estimated $380 million in sales in 2022, the first active year of the new recreational market.

That brought in nearly $58 million in tax revenues to the state, and estimates for the coming years suggest that figure could rise to $57 million in 2027.

The marijuana tax revenue distribution bill with the widest consensus so far is Senate Bill 442 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bill has seen support from over 93 groups ranging from petroleum to sportsmen's groups for its allocations to county road repairs, veterans services, habitat conservation and restoration projects.

The Senate initially passed the bill in early April by a 49-1 margin, and the House earlier this week advanced it on an 82-17 vote.

Threatening to thwart the apparent harmony over SB 442 is Senate Bill 538. The bill began as a proposal that merely added a $50 fee to a dispensary's license renewal to fund a drug education program. Since it was passed by the Senate and moved to the House, the appropriations committee tagged on an amendment that has since been pitched as this session's last-chance to tie marijuana tax revenues to public safety funding.

The bill would create a special revenue fund to be administered by the Montana Department of Justice to be used for "combatting crime, to include human trafficking, investigations, narcotics and the associated legal casework."

The two bills encapsulate two philosophies that have prevailed in recent months at the Legislature: One side prefers the popularity of outdoors funding and county road repairs, and the other believes marijuana should pay for law enforcement services they say are drained by the proliferation of cannabis.

At the moment, the Senate is preparing for a final vote on SB 442 while the House is considering SB 538.

In a Republican Senate caucus meeting Friday afternoon, Lang, who carries SB 442, said he was concerned about SB 442's fate while SB 538 still appears to have legs.

"The position of the Governor's Office is very clear, they're going to veto that bill," Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, replied. "They've said it multiple times."

On top of the governor's preference, Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula and something of an architect of the current regulatory framework, has said SB 538 carries policy implications needed to update the state's laws regulating cannabis providers.

It may be a dose of déjà vu for lawmakers who were held up from adjourning in the final hours of the 2021 Legislature, trying to keep the proposed framework from falling apart and reverting back to the blueprints laid out in the citizen's initiative that legalized marijuana in 2020.

This time around, three policy bills remain in play to make the desired upgrades from last year's framework bill, House Bill 701.

Those bills are:

House Bill 128 — Developed by a legislative committee during the interim, the bill would extend the moratorium on new business licenses to 2025. The initial framework put the kibosh on new marijuana business licenses until June 30 of this year in an apparent attempt to allow existing businesses to stake out the new market before out-of-state companies with massive budgets move in. However, lawmakers have expressed concern about a growing presence of cannabis businesses in communities, and the Cannabis Control Division indicated earlier this session the start-up bureau would not be prepared for a wide-open market hardly two years into existence.

House Bill 903 — From Rep. Mike Hopkins, the Missoula Republican who carried HB 701 last session, HB 903 would end a provision that allowed cannabis providers to leap from Tier 1, the smallest growing capacity license issued by the state, to Tier 5 without meeting certain production-and-sales requirements. The provision was included to allow providers to scale up and meet the demand of the new recreational cannabis market, but the Montana Cannabis Industry Association this session has noted production has far outpaced sales, and could lead to issues seen in other states.

The bill also includes new setback limits, adding child care facilities and private preschools into those definitions. Additionally, providers who entered the market after Montana's Nov. 3, 2020, vote to legalize recreational marijuana are currently barred from entering the market until the moratorium ends. To allow a number of providers who have complained they were misled about the opportunity, HB 903 moves that deadline back to April 27, 2021; so anyone who obtained a business license up from the state up until that date would be able to sell recreational cannabis.

HB 538 — The initial version of the bill included a new provision that added more specificity to the marijuana statutes outlining when law enforcement can seize marijuana and marijuana products from an individual who fraudulently claimed to be a cultivator or dispensary employee.

This bill had died on the House floor this week, but was revived when Hopkins urged lawmakers to give him another chance to explain the statutory updates he wanted from the bill. It is expected to be heard again in the House early next week. The 90-day timeline allotted to the legislative session expires May 5.

During the Senate GOP caucus meeting, several surmised the bill could be stripped back to its original form. Leadership suggested that, while still in the House, they weren't sure what form it would take by the time it returns to the Senate.

When it does, the Senate will have final say over the Senate bill.

"We don't control the House," Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, told the members. "Let them do what they’re going to do, bring it to us and then you know what, we’ll put the Senate’s touch on it. So that’s where we’re at."