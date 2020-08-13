Marijuana legalization measure to appear on November ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — The Montana Secretary of State certified that a measure seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in the state has gathered enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

If passed, the measure would legalize the possession and use of limited amounts of marijuana for adults over the age of 21. The measure would also establish a 20% tax of non-medical marijuana.

An accompanying constitutional initiative, which was also certified to appear on the November ballot, would allow the legal age to buy marijuana to be set at 21.

Of the tax revenue that would be generated by the measure, 10.5% would go to the state's general fund, while the remainder would fund conservation programs, substance abuse treatment, veterans' services, health care costs, and localities where marijuana is sold.

The measure would permit people currently serving a sentence for illegal possession, sale, or use of marijuana to apply for resentencing.

According to a fiscal note produced by the Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning, the measure could generate $3.5 million in tax revenue in Fiscal Year 2022, growing to $38.5 million in 2025.