Marijuana legalization begins, in part, as new year starts

With marijuana possession and consumption charges now off the books, Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday he'll need to muscle up DUI enforcement. Marijuana DUIs are different from alcohol in that someone driving drunk can be tested on the spot through a blood-alcohol test. Marijuana can remain in someone's system for weeks after consumption, so law enforcement has trained drug recognition experts (DREs) to identify someone who is high.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has 66 sworn officers and only one or two DREs, Gootkin said, so more people will need the training as he expects marijuana use and driving to overlap more often. In Colorado, where recreational marijuana was also legalized in 2012, the number of fatalities in crashes in which drivers tested positive for THC rose from 18 in 2013 to 77 in 2016, according to the National Council of State Legislatures.

"It wasn't as prevalent with medical (marijuana), but it will be now when it's legalized," Gootkin said. "It's just one more thing that we have to deal with and, you know, what the public voted for it and I respect that and we will just adapt."

