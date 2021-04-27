Marijuana implementation passes Legislature, heads to gov's desk

Montana Wildlife Federation Conservation Director Nick Gevock said Tuesday the restoration of the conservation funding, albeit a smaller slice of the pie than was included in I-190, showed the strength of the coalition of groups and their membership.

"We know that we’re going to need to come back in 2023 and continue to show our strong support for this funding," Gevock said. "But the other thing we need to do, we need to have some quality land conservation projects teed up."

The medical industry, which has been subject to the whim of the Legislature in the last 16 years, is also looking ahead. The changes that come along with HB 701 include a shift from vertical integration, in which a provider must grow, test, and retail its product, to a horizontal integration, in which a business can simply grow, or extract or retail if the owner chooses to focus on one piece of the process. Beyond that, medical providers who will get the first 18 months of the recreational market before any new business licenses are issued will be subject to new regulations that come along with selling recreational marijuana.

"They're nimble and I think they will rise to the occasion of this bill and again our sense of things are going to be alright," Kate Cholewa, government affairs representative for the Montana Cannabis Information Association, said Tuesday.