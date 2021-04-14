Marijuana committee works through proposals

Senate lawmakers on Wednesday heard the third proposal in as many days on implementing a recreational marijuana program in Montana.
The Senate Select Committee on Marijuana Laws took up House Bill 701, the biggest of the three proposals, from Missoula Republican Rep. Mike Hopkins. The committee heard House Bill 670, from Kalispell Republican Rep. Derek Skees, on Monday.
It also tabled House Bill 707, from Republican Missoula Republican Rep. Brad Tschida, on Tuesday, but noted features of that bill can be amended into the final product before the committee passes one vehicle for implementation onto the Senate next week.
The panel has been tasked with blending all three proposals forwarded from the House into a single program to approve in the coming weeks.
Marijuana tax revenues have proven to be one of the trickier knots to untie for lawmakers and the governor's office as all three proposals were introduced three months into a four-month legislative session. Lawmakers already rejected funding for Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's HEART Fund during the early stages of the budget process in February. The program would expand community-based substance use disorder and addiction treatment.
Meanwhile, Republican legislators have expressed some preference for the funding concept in HB 670, which proposes putting one-third of the revenues into a trust fund to pay for the "social and economic costs" of marijuana legalization, with the other two-thirds used to pay down debt on the public employee retirement system.
Hopkins' bill carries with it the HEART Fund. Gianforte's budget director Kurt Alme and Zoe Barnard, the addictive and mental disorders division administrator at the state health department, urged the committee Wednesday to approve the $6 million allocation for the governor's intended treatment program.
Alme, who was the U.S. District Attorney until he was appointed to Gianforte's administration, told the select committee the money is sorely needed at a time when violent crime and drug use has grown rampant in Montana. Marijuana is often third on the list of reasons patients are checked into Montana's rehabilitation centers, behind alcohol and methamphetamine, Alme said.
Barnard said the HEART Fund's $6 million could be leveraged into approximately $23 million in federal Medicaid dollars, as the population that enters substance abuse treatment centers are often Medicaid-eligible.
Hopkins' bill, after $6 million in tax revenues fill up the HEART Fund, would deliver 88% of the tax revenues to general fund and the remaining 12% to state parks, trails and nongame wildlife, although the outdoors accounts could not exceed $1.95 million.
According to the fiscal notes attached to each bill, Hopkins' HB 707 has an estimated $48 million in new funding for the general fund by 2025. Skees' HB 670 would direct no money to the general fund, but the fiscal note projects tax revenue in 2025 to deliver $13 million for the trust fund and $26 million for the employee pension account.
Conservation groups, undaunted this session by Republicans refusal to reinstall the $18-plus million for public lands access that was included in the initiative legalizing recreational marijuana, showed up in heavier numbers Wednesday to attempt to sway lawmakers back their way. Democrats, too, have taken the position that final implementation bill should align with the initiative's conservation funding, although amendments to do so have been rejected.
Medical marijuana providers, meanwhile, have sought this session to hold on to the regulatory structure they've grown into in recent years and showed up in force Wednesday to push lawmakers away from measures in Hopkins' bill they feel could upend their business. Chief among those concerns is the opt-in measure, a flip from the opt-out provision in the ballot initiative which would have allowed counties to opt out of allowing recreational marijuana businesses in their jurisdictions. Hopkins has rebutted that counties already have an opt-out option for medical marijuana, and if a jurisdiction has already permitted medical marijuana they likely wouldn't boot out existing providers.
J.D. "Pepper" Petersen, an author of the ballot initiative that legalized marijuana last year, told the committee that cutting off recreational marijuana business in certain counties would only provide an opportunity for the black market to thrive there.
The committee did not take action on HB 701 on Wednesday but will look to shape a final product in the coming days.
"I think there are pieces we can take from every bit of the bills that came from the House," committee chair Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton, said during Wednesday's hearing.