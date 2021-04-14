Marijuana committee works through proposals

Hopkins' bill, after $6 million in tax revenues fill up the HEART Fund, would deliver 88% of the tax revenues to general fund and the remaining 12% to state parks, trails and nongame wildlife, although the outdoors accounts could not exceed $1.95 million.

According to the fiscal notes attached to each bill, Hopkins' HB 707 has an estimated $48 million in new funding for the general fund by 2025. Skees' HB 670 would direct no money to the general fund, but the fiscal note projects tax revenue in 2025 to deliver $13 million for the trust fund and $26 million for the employee pension account.

Conservation groups, undaunted this session by Republicans refusal to reinstall the $18-plus million for public lands access that was included in the initiative legalizing recreational marijuana, showed up in heavier numbers Wednesday to attempt to sway lawmakers back their way. Democrats, too, have taken the position that final implementation bill should align with the initiative's conservation funding, although amendments to do so have been rejected.