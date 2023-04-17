A bill to require marijuana cultivators to install air filtration systems at their facilities didn't pass the smell test in the state Senate on Monday.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, the Belgrade Republican who sponsored House Bill 304, was among several lawmakers from the Gallatin County area who said the smell of the burgeoning industry there had raised the ire of the residents living nearby.

The House had passed Hinkle's bill on a bipartisan 81-17 vote in February.

In the Senate, however, several lawmakers argued the proposal sought to correct an issue that ought to be handled by local governments.

Others called the measure an overreach that could lead to restrictions on agriculture's smellier endeavors.

"This is the beginning of trying to regulate our ranchers and they're going to have to put air filtration on their cows," Sen. Barry Usher, a Yellowstone County Republican, told the Senate floor Monday.

In committees, homeowners testified the smell of marijuana had pushed them to the point of selling their "forever homes," only to realize no one was interested in buying.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, a Democrat, said he "got an earful" about the smell while campaigning in the Belgrade area last year.

"I think what's different here is it's something new and there's still a certain amount of stigma associated to it," Flowers said. "I don't think this is asking too much."

One question that sprung up during Monday's hearing was the average cost of an air filtration system, around the $10,000 mark.

"I don't know about your business, but ten grand is a lot to most businesses," Usher said. "It's a local issue. Local zoning can dictate where these businesses are allow to build or open."

The bill died on a 15-35 vote.