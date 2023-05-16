Gov. Greg Gianforte this week signed a bill into law establishing mandatory minimums and higher criminal penalties for drug dealers trafficking specifically in fentanyl.

State law enforcement officials who testified in support of House Bill 791 during the legislative session described fentanyl's proliferation since 2019 as "meteoric" and approaching methamphetamine's place as the state's most vexing substance. Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, a freshman Republican from Kalispell, carried the bill.

The law now sets a two-year minimum prison sentence for those convicted of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs involving 100 fentanyl pills or a combined weight greater than 10 grams in a powder, solid or liquid form. Along with fentanyl, the law includes possession of additives or cutting agents in those combined weights.

Previously, such cases would have been charged under the broader criminal distribution of dangerous drugs statute, which had no minimum prison sentence.

The maximum sentence of 25 years for drug distribution is also upped to 40 years for distribution of 100 or more pills of fentanyl, or more than 10 grams.

"Our narcotics agents and troopers are already getting more fentanyl out of our communities than ever before, but this new law will send the message to drug traffickers to stay out of Montana," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "I’m thankful to Gov. Gianforte and Rep. Sprunger for working with me during the legislative session to crack down on the flow of fentanyl and the criminals who are bringing this poison into our state.”

Montana has grappled with rounds of mass overdoses sometimes spurred by the same batch of fentanyl ferried into the state. Last year Helena law enforcement reported nine overdoses from fentanyl-laced heroin in a 48-hour span, and the Blackeet tribe declared a state of emergency following 17 fentanyl overdoses and four related deaths in a week's time.

"We absolutely have to step to the plate if we're going to do something to save the Montana that we all love," Sprunger said in a phone interview Monday. "This became clear to me that it was the right approach when I started to look around and realize our law enforcement officers are carrying around Narcan," the brand name of the overdose reversal medication called Naloxone.

Mandatory minimums are generally regarded as regressive, removing judges' discretion to tailor sentences that account for the facts of a person's case and life circumstances. Sprunger and those who supported the bill contended during the legislative process the law would also send a clear message to traffickers.

Frank Garner, a former Kalispell police chief whose legislative seat was taken over by Sprunger when he termed out last year, testified in support of the bill in a committee hearing in January.

"I think most of us would agree, it's not the solution individually or by itself, but it's got to be part of the package in terms of our response to this in our state, along with education, treatment and a chance to punish those" who traffic fentanyl in Montana, Garner testified. "This bill also has the same opt-out that others do. The only thing you have to do to not be subject to this bill is don't deal fentanyl in this state."

The bill passed both chambers with bipartisan support, tallying an 87-11 vote in the House and 31-18 vote in the Senate.

A separate bill to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips, meanwhile, failed to pass out of its first committee.

State and federal officials in bipartisan fashion have pointed to Mexican drug cartels as the source of fentanyl that's reached Montana. Indeed, Mexican citizens have been arrested and prosecuted in Montana on alleged fentanyl trafficking operations.

Officials with the Montana Attorney General's Office has cited a 10,800% increase in fentanyl dosage seizures since 2019. That's an increase of 1,900 doses seized in 2021, to 206,955 doses seized by area drug task forces in 2022.

In most cases, those cases are taken up by federal law authorities because the conduct crosses state and international boundaries. Still, state analysts found some instances, roughly four cases per year, could still be filed in state court under this new state law.

As a matter of monitoring the effect of the new law's effects, lawmakers included a reporting requirement for the Montana Department of Justice. Beginning in September 2024, the Montana Attorney General's Office will begin reporting the number of times judges have imposed the mandatory minimum to legislative interim committees on an annual basis.

The Governor's Office on Monday announced Gianforte's signing HB 791 following a recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to survey the area as a pandemic-era federal border policy known as Title 42 expired. The policy allowed border officials to turn certain asylum seekers away from the U.S. as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Despite attempts from Republican-led states like Montana to preserve the policy, it fell away on Thursday with the national public health emergency expiration.

Gianforte criticized the Biden administration for Title 42's sunset, contending it would allow more drug traffickers into the U.S. and Montana.

"As just one consequence of the border crisis, Montana is being overrun by fentanyl trafficked into our state by Mexican drug cartels," Gianforte said in a press release. "We’re taking action to crack down on the criminals who profit off these deadly drugs."