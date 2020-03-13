Malmstrom: No confirmed cases, declares emergency 'involving COVID-19'

While it does not have any confirmed cases, Malmstrom Air Force Base declared a public health emergency Friday afternoon, citing "a public health situation on our installation involving COVID-19 that requires immediate action."

Denise Guiao-Corpuz, the Malmstrom public affairs officer, said Friday afternoon the base has no cases and the decision came out of wanting to be cautious and prepare for the likely occurrence of a case in Montana. The base is located in Great Falls.

"As of right now we have no confirmed cases," Guiao-Corpuz said. "A lot of this is just because of a culmination of everything that's been going on in surrounding states and within Montana."

Montana does not have a reported confirmed case or presumptive positive test within its borders, though technically it has been assigned a case from a part-time resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Maryland.

According to a press release, declaring an emergency lets base leaders do things like close facilities, limit activities, restrict movement, put into place quarantine or isolation and more. It's in effect for 30 days unless it's extended or terminated.