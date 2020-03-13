Malmstrom: No confirmed cases, declares emergency 'involving COVID-19'

While it does not have any confirmed cases, Malmstrom Air Force Base declared a public health emergency Friday afternoon, citing "a public health situation on our installation involving COVID-19 that requires immediate action."
Denise Guiao-Corpuz, the Malmstrom public affairs officer, said Friday afternoon the base has no cases and the decision came out of wanting to be cautious and prepare for the likely occurrence of a case in Montana. The base is located in Great Falls.
"As of right now we have no confirmed cases," Guiao-Corpuz said. "A lot of this is just because of a culmination of everything that's been going on in surrounding states and within Montana."
Montana does not have a reported confirmed case or presumptive positive test within its borders, though technically it has been assigned a case from a part-time resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Maryland.
According to a press release, declaring an emergency lets base leaders do things like close facilities, limit activities, restrict movement, put into place quarantine or isolation and more. It's in effect for 30 days unless it's extended or terminated.
The move "aligns with existing precautionary measures" and is designed to "mitigate a limited health threat posed by COVID-19 to base personnel that has the potential to rapidly move into an area," according to the release.
On Thursday Gov. Steve Bullock signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Montana. The order gives Bullock increased ability to mobilize state resources and take action such as shutting down schools or events, and opens access to $16 million in state emergency funding. Additional federal funding would also be available.
As of midafternoon Friday, Montana had one case assigned to it, though a person had not been diagnosed with the virus within its borders. The previous case was a part-time Montana resident traveling in Maryland diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday. She had not been in Montana since November, but it's typical for cases to be assigned to the person's state of residency.
At least 1,629 people in the country have tested positive, and 41 have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Through the week, sporting events and other large gatherings around Montana were called off or canceled, though high school basketball tournaments were still held Friday. The state university system on Thursday said it was moving to online classes for the rest of the school year.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the state had tested 55 people for the virus. Four individuals were being monitored by the state health department. Bullock told media Thursday that the state has access to 1,000 tests.
Todd Harwell, administrator of the Public Health and Safety Division of the state Health Department, said tests are administered at a health care provider's discretion. Test results are available generally the same day the test is administered. Harwell also said the state has about 400 open medical-surgical hospital beds, though other types of beds could be adapted to use if needed.
A task force Bullock created last week had met twice so far by Thursday afternoon. In addition to conversations at the federal level about how to offset the effects things like school closures or offices shutting down might have on people and families, the task force is also looking at ways to help, Bullock said.
The Office of Public Instruction has told K-12 schools to prepare for closures. The state has also applied for a waiver from the USDA to allow eligible summer food programs to provide grab-and-go meals instead of what's normally required, which are meals served at a place people can gather.
Bullock on Thursday emphasized the situation is dynamic and the state will constantly be re-assessing its role when it comes to things like closing schools or canceling sporting events. Generally so far in Montana, closures have been made at the local level and by event organizers.
"There certainly could be additional things happening and closures in the future," Bullock said Thursday. He said he could potentially have a role in directing closures, and "under the emergency order, the authorities are there." The governor encouraged event managers to be aware of the situation and for individuals to think about what events they chose to attend.
As the state gears up for a massive election year, political campaigns and parties were delaying events like fundraising and urging caution around large gatherings. The Butte St. Patrick's Day Parade, which most politicians attend in election years, was canceled Friday. Both Democrats running for governor sent out emails Friday postponing campaign events.
Bullock urged Montanans to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus, such as washing their hands, staying at home if they are sick and calling ahead before going to see a doctor if a person has symptoms.
The state also opened a phone line, email address and website for the public to get more information about the virus in Montana.
The phone line is 1-888-333-0461, the email is covid19info@mt.gov and the website is covid19.mt.gov. The phone line and email will be staffed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday.