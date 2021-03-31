Major recreational marijuana bill opposed by medical providers

"I think the vast majority of Montanans are willing and able to have their minds changed on the issue and I think it's our job to show them that these folks are good folks … to show folks that these folks have earned their place in the Montana business industry," Hopkins said.

Local governments already have the option to ban such business from their jurisdiction, as Billings has. Hopkins said after the hearing he doesn't give much weight to the fear from medical providers that a local government where providers can operate will suddenly reverse course and boot the business out of its jurisdiction.

"I just need someone to explain to me why that's not currently the case and why that didn't happen the original time," Hopkins said.

Other providers with extensive grow operations argued against the ban on outdoor grow operations. Ian Foley, administrator of the agricultural sciences division at the Montana Department of Agriculture, said the department supports the outdoor grow ban so to avoid cross pollinating marijuana with hemp, which is a state-recognized agricultural product.