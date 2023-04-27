The Legislature’s main spending bill for building infrastructure took a step forward in the Senate Thursday with lots of intense debate, a week after a flurry of last-minute additions prompted the chair of a budget committee to abruptly halt the proceedings until the following day.

House Bill 5 contains more than $1 billion in funding for the state’s Long-Range Building Program, the bulk of which is funded by money from the state’s coal trust. Prior to last week’s amendments, the most recent fiscal note for the bill showed it would spend about $33 million from the general fund. The bill authorizes most of the state’s capital development and major repair projects that need funding in the next two years.

On Thursday, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, the majority leader from Great Falls, made repeated attempts to strip out additions put on the bill in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, triggering lengthy debate over whether the added spending was appropriate or last-minute cash grabs for pet projects.

"We follow the right process and we don't lard up bills with unnecessary pork, but that’s not what’s happened with House Bill 5," Fitzpatrick said. " ... This is really the session for gluttony."

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureak, who is carrying the bill in the Senate, expressed his frustration during action on the bill last week, suggesting that lawmakers were trading votes as they tacked on a series of spending provisions that would go toward projects in their home districts. As the Senate budget committee’s meeting stretched deeper into the evening, he repeatedly stressed to his colleagues on the panel that a process exists for entities to apply for funding for those projects. Cuffe voted against the bill Thursday in the full Senate.

“There are programs to file to apply for this kind of money, and I’m not sure the purpose of Senate Finance and Claims Committee is to come in and see what we can grab off for the home town,” he said. “But it’s beginning to look that way.”

The committee’s chairman, Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, was a recurring “no” vote for most of the amendments, and has consistently argued for fiscal restraint. Despite a historic general-fund surplus of at least $2.5 billion, competing spending proposals in the Legislature currently exceed that by more than $200 million. Montana lawmakers are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget. Esp ended up voting for the bill Thursday.

Esp eventually began laughing in the hearing last week, after a Republican senator began to offer support for an amendment from Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, to add $10 million to the bill for a new heritage center for Butte’s World Museum of Mining. This was the only change that the full Senate removed on Thursday; the rest of the additions for projects like $6 million for additions to the Southwest Montana Veterans’ Home and $1 million for the city of Columbus remained, despite Fitzpatrick's attempts to remove them.

Back in last week's meeting, Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, who had minutes earlier secured $8 million in funding for a conservation project in his home city, began to tell lawmakers: “I’m gonna support the amendment, and I’ll tell you why."

But Esp interjected: “You don’t have to tell me why, I know why."

Laughing, McGillvray responded, “Seriously, there’s more than one reason,” before explaining the importance of mining to the state’s history and to its tax base.

Cuffe continued his opposition, offering that “if this passes, I’ll bring a $10 million conceptual amendment to start a project up in my county.”

Eventually, Esp’s frustration appeared to reach a climax, and he called an end to the meeting and pushed the budget work back a day.

“I just wish we were doing this out on the floor of the Senate, where God and everybody could see it,” he said at one point.

The committee met the next day and passed the legislation with no further amendments.

The spending bill could still get substantial revisions down the road.

Because HB 5 has been amended in the Senate, the House will get an opportunity to approve or reject those changes. If it votes to reject them, the bill will go to a conference committee, which will allow a special committee of lawmakers from both chambers to hammer out a compromise bill. And once it passes both chambers, the governor will also have an opportunity to send it back to the Legislature with his own recommended amendments.

Fitzpatrick said he was hopeful the conference committee would remove projects he felt inappropriate from the bill, or that the governor would issue a line-item veto.