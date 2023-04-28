The state Senate on Friday brought back to life and advanced two charter school bills as part of an “endgame” deal moving toward the end of the Legislative session.

Both in a caucus before the vote and on the Senate floor, Republican leadership said passing the bills was necessary despite the concerns some in their caucus had with either the concepts or potential constitutional issues.

“I realize that some people don’t like charter school bills, but the House does, and they want them as part of the endgame,” said Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick in the caucus Friday.

Fitzpatrick acknowledged he also wasn't fully enamored with charter schools, but said, "We need to get these issues resolved. We should pass this bill and let the courts decide if it’s valid or not.”

Two days ago, the Senate defeated bills from Republican Reps. Fred Anderson of Great Falls, and Sue Vinton of Billings, proposing differing visions of charter schools in Montana. They were brought back to life Thursday evening.

Both bills came with legal notes attached to them, flagging previous litigation that could raise possible constitutional issues with the legislation.

While both pieces of legislation would allow for the formation of charter schools, they would have created that process in different ways. Anderson’s offers up an opportunity for involvement with the local school board while Vinton’s instead has a separate commission to validate schools. Anderson's bill would also hold the schools accountable to existing education and licensure laws and rules, while Vinton’s does not to the same degree, though she told legislators it still has accountability provisions.

Some legislators who support the bills said they could both exist in unison if signed into law, while others thought Gov. Greg Gianforte could make a decision about their fates if both reached his desk.

There was no debate on House Bill 549, Anderson’s bill, on Friday. Sen. Dan Salomon, the Ronan Republican who carried the bill in the Senate, said the intent of the bill was to create innovative and high-performing charter schools that fell under the general supervision of the Board of Public Education and were supervised and controlled by local school board trustees.

That was intended to make sure the bill was constitutional, Salomon said.

Anderson’s bill passed the Senate on a 27-21 vote, with some Democrats joining all Republicans against it.

There was more debate on Vinton’s HB 562. Senate sponsor Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City, argued that the bill came with accountability provisions and that schools would have to reapply for their charters every five years.

Sen. Shannon O’Brien, a Missoula Democrat and teacher, was critical of the bill Friday.

“This bill threatens the core of our communities — our schools. It takes away the freedoms of your grandchildren, of your children, of our children, by minimizing the very integrity of our public schools,” O’Brien told the Senate.

Sen. Russ Tempel, R-Chester, also was against the legislation, saying adding a commission to oversee schools lawmakers would be growing government and that parents who did not have students at the charter school would not have a say.

“Us taxpayers are going to pick up the difference for those schools,” Tempel said.

But Republican Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, said parents need greater involvement in their children’s educations, and Vinton’s bill would provide that.

“We need these freedoms. We need parental direction,” Beard said.

Sen. John Fuller, a Republican from Whitefish and former teacher, also advocated for the bill.

“The No. 1 ingredient for success in students is getting parents involved,” Fuller said.

Vinton’s bill passed on a 27-21 vote, with some Democrats joining all Republicans against it.

Back in the caucus, Fitzpatrick identified two other bills as part of the endgame.

House Bill 569 is from Rep. Terry Moore, R-Billings, and would revise contributions for the pension system for judges, highway patrol officers, sheriffs, game wardens and peace officers.

The bill was carried by Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, in the Senate. He said there is about $275 million of unfunded liability in those pension systems.

The bill would put money into each system to fund them actually over 25 years with a layered amortization. The Highway Patrol system would get $27.6 million, sheriffs would get $26.8 million and game wardens and peace officers would get $41.2 million.

The bill would also apply “layered amortization,” which means that over 25 years, the unfunded mandates would be paid off. The bill would also lay out the retirement dates for new employees, setting the length of service and retirement age, making Highway Patrol’s length of service 20 years and retirement age 50 to be consistent with others, McGillvray said.

Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, spoke strongly against the bill, saying changing the length of service requirements would harm recruitment and further benefit the disparity between different law enforcement agencies. He also said the bill would increase property taxes through the layered amortization provision.

“There’s a permissive, which means a non-voted, levy the counties can use to pay for this change. I thought we all agreed we don’t like permissives; we like our voters to vote on increasing property taxes,” Usher said. He also pointed to a pension study that will happen during the interim and said work should be done after lawmakers can see the results of that.

McGillvray countered that this pool of employees was small and this was a small step in making their pension system solvent.

The bill passed the Senate on a very close vote, 25-23, and needs to go back to the House for approval of Senate amendments.

The other piece of the endgame Fitzpatrick referenced is House Bill 816, from Rep. Josh Kassmier, a Fort Benton Republican, to use more of the state’s estimated $2.6 billion surplus to issue property and income tax rebates. Another bill that offers $810 million in rebates has already been signed into law.

The breakdown is another $100 million in property tax rebates and $35 million in income tax rebates. It cleared the Senate on a 45-3 vote with no discussion.

The bill has gone through several iterations and dollar amounts, and briefly contained Gov. Greg Gianforte's proposed $1,200 child tax credit before it was slimmed down. It also needs to move back to the House for approval of Senate changes.

The session has a week left before the end of its allotted 90 days, and several major bills such as the state budget are still in play in addition to the ones singled out in the Senate on Friday.

“These are all endgame bills. This is how we get out of town,” Fitzpatrick said.

Elsewhere, the Senate defeated a bill that contained $64.7 million state special revenue spending authority to provide loans to communities who need financial help with completing regional water projects and irrigation facilities.

House Bill 8 had not seen a single no vote before Friday, but only secured 33 votes in the Senate, leaving it short of the three-fourths of all lawmakers threshold needed to clear.

In a committee hearing earlier this month, bill sponsor Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, called the bill the “most important” one that comes out of the infrastructure budget subcommittee.

“These are very large water build-out projects … it’s the type of infrastructure without [which] there's not a whole lot of point to the rest of infrastructure because you either have water, or you don’t have anything.”

The bill had 11 loans, including things like the East Fork Dam rehabilitation project at $16.9 million, the St. Mary's Diversion project local share at $40 million and $26 million for the St. Mary's Siphon replacement.

The loans would have been made out of the coal trust fund. The bill failed on a final Senate vote and would have, under procedural deadlines, needed to make it back to the House by the end of Friday to consider Senate amendments. That means it’s dead for now, barring any maneuvers by lawmakers to revive it in coming days.