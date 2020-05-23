LWCF, national parks' funding vote expected in June

McConnell mentioned Daines and Gardner Thursday before announcing the bill would see the Senate floor next month, calling it, “A milestone achievement to secure public lands and ensure their upkeep well into the future.”

Daines, who has described the bill as a legacy piece of legislation, applauded the news Thursday.

“This vote will be one of the most historic conservation wins in Montana and the nation in decades,” Daines said in a statement. “I’ve made it one of my top priorities to fight for LWCF and our national parks in the Senate, and with this vote, LWCF will have full, mandatory funding and we’ll be able to address our maintenance backlog at our parks. I’m am proud to have secured this vote following my meeting with Leader McConnell and President Trump and I look forward to getting this conservation win across the finish line for future generations of Montanans.”

Tester offered his support for the announcement as well.

“I have fought for full, permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund since 2009, and now that Sen. Mitch McConnell and the President support my bipartisan legislation to do just that, there is no reason we can’t get this done and protect our public lands and our Montana way of life for generations to come,” he said in a statement. “But as we fight to protect the lands we recreate on, we have to make sure that we continue to provide desperately needed relief to the businesses and families that make up Montana’s outdoor recreation economy who have been devastated by the pandemic.”

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

