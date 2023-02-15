It’s getting harder and harder to pry any spare change out of Montana’s historic $2.5 billion budget surplus, as eight- and nine-figure spending bills pile up in the Legislature.

Democrats on Tuesday evening joined with most Republican lawmakers on the House's top budget committee to endorse a new bill that would take a quarter-billion dollar bite out of Montana’s budget surplus, dishing it out as infrastructure grants throughout the state.

House Bill 355, sponsored by Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, would shell out more than $265 million for infrastructure projects that could range from road repairs to wastewater treatment plans to airport maintenance. Along with the 18-5 bipartisan vote from the House Appropriations Committee, it’s got the backing of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office and more than two dozen cities, counties, labor groups and other organizations. It’s also got a sponsor list spanning the GOP’s ideological spectrum and including a handful of Democrats.

“I do personally believe that one of the best things we can do here in the Legislature is help some of the people back home solve some of their problems,” Fitzpatrick said. He added that during his campaign, he heard little from constituents about abortion and other hot-button issues that have animated debates during the first six weeks of the session.

“I think one of the things that we have in this bill is a real opportunity to do something very good for the people of Montana on a bipartisan basis,” he said.

The bill uses a formula based on population, but gives more weight to counties with lower-than-average income and property value. The lowest-population counties, like Treasure and Petroleum, would get a minimum of $300,000 apiece. The most populous county, Yellowstone, occupies the other end of the spectrum. It would get about $39 million.

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, was one of the committee's five “no” votes on the bill. He explained his position as “largely because I’m alarmed at the number of massive bills coming through the committee to grab the surplus.”

Mercer specifically called out a couple proposals with big price tags that have recently come before the budget committee. One would pull about $72 million from the surplus to fill up a trust fund that uses interest to pay for school facility maintenance in the state.

Another, sponsored by the committee’s chairman, Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, would pull nearly a half-billion dollars from the surplus, in part to bolster emergency funds used as a hedge against a possible recession. That estimate of the fiscal impact by the Department of Revenue was published after the bill’s hearing earlier this week.

“Of what we’ve seen in the committee so far, I’m more interested in spending $300 million on the pensions than anything else,” Mercer said. “So I’m worried about trying to stage these trains in a way we don’t run out of money. And at this point, I’m gonna vote 'no' on this because I don’t put this train at the front of the line.”

But Mercer’s argument was also reminiscent of complaints from Democrats when his own $480 million bill to provide income-tax rebates was procedurally stitched into a $1 billion spending package last month that included several budget priorities from the governor’s office. Democrats repeatedly decried the speed with which GOP lawmakers ushered it through the House — it passed largely on party lines last month — and pleaded for more time to consider it along other spending proposals.

“I believe that we really need to look at these independently, slow down and allow for consideration of other policies and how they interact with the bill,” Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, said during the floor debate on Mercer’s bill two weeks ago.

As a member of the House budget committee, Caferro has also argued that effectively carving such a large chunk out of the surplus will come at the cost of targeting help toward low-income Montanans, or sufficiently funding the services the state already provides. As an example, she’s drawn attention to wave of nursing home closures in the past year, and the impact on those elderly residents. It’s one of many places where the state could step in with funding to help fix an immediate problem, Caferro suggested.

Mercer said Wednesday that while he sees the resemblance between his argument and that of the Democrats, he felt that the Republican caucus needed to show that substantial tax rebates were a priority before allowing other spending proposals to start jostling for support.

That $1 billion package cleared the House at the beginning of February, and has now begun working through the Senate. It includes:

HB 192: Would spend $480 million on one-time rebates for income-tax payers who owed money in 2021 or 2022. Rebates would be capped at $1,250 for individuals or $2,500 for joint filers.

HB 222: Would spend $284 million on one-time rebates for property owners who owed property taxes in 2022 or 2023. These would be capped at $1,000 per household

HB 251: Would spend $185 million to pay down the state debt.

HB 267: Would place $100 million in a new fund to provide matching funds for federal construction grants.

That package, consisting of competing proposals from legislative Republicans and the governor’s office, employs a sort of mutually-assured destruction device to bind their fates together. Identical “coordinating provisions” in each bill state that if any one of them fails to make it into law, the effect of the other bills will be cut in half.

Beyond that package, a range of other GOP proposals for how to spend the surplus are still working through the Legislature. A non-exhaustive list of those bills includes:

HB 269: Would create a proposed $108 million “disaster resiliency fund” to pay for disaster mitigation programs. The proposal from the governor’s office has picked up bipartisan support.

HB 321: Would spend $72 million to fill the school facilities trust fund while also diverting some coal severance money to establish a new fund for conservation districts.

HB 226: Would spend $300 million to patch up the pension fund for state employees, along with changing the funding and contribution policies related to the plan.

HB 424: Would spend $487 million to boost the state’s wildfire response fund and budget stabilization fund. The latter pot of money exists to help the state navigate a budget shortfall in the event of another recession.

Democrats have brought their own ideas about how to most responsibly handle the surplus cash, which lawmakers on both side of the aisle have called a potentially “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

But those proposals so far have largely been voted down by Republicans, who hold historic two-thirds majorities in both chambers this session. They control the House 68-32 and the Senate 34-16.

Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter, D-Billings, said in an interview Wednesday that the session is far from over, and she's holding out hope that Democrats' ideas for spending will be given a chance.

"Our proposals are popular," she said. "It's the things we've heard from taxpayers — they want tax relief, they want affordable housing, they want child care."

Larger Democrat-sponsored spending bills include:

HB 258: Would spend $109 million on a mix of tax refunds for property owners and renters. Democrats have argued that GOP property-tax refunds effectively snub renters, who tend be lower-income than property owners. It was voted down on mostly party lines last month in the House Appropriations Committee.

LC 1933: Still in draft form, this proposal would spend $500 million of the surplus, placing half of it in a trust to gain interest for funding affordable housing projects in the state. The other half would set up a grant and loan program to increase affordable housing