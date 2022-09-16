Longtime Libertarian takes a research role in Oath Keeper's legal defense

Longtime Montana Libertarian candidate Roger Roots was revealed by Politico on Thursday to have taken a research role in the legal defense of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

Although not named in Rhodes' court documents, Politico uncovered Roots' name in the metadata in a recent filing, according to Thursday's report.

Rhodes and four co-defendants of the far-right extremist Oath Keepers group are scheduled to go to trial later this month on seditious conspiracy charges for their roles on Jan. 6, 2021, when Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory over the former president. Earlier this month, Rhodes, through attorney Ed Tarpley, tried to remove his lawyers from the case and delay that trial so a new legal team could prepare for the proceedings.

The federal judge in Rhodes' case rejected the motion to scrap his legal team and delay the trial; it was in that motion that the national news outlet discovered Roots involvement in the case.

The level of Roots' direct involvement with Rhodes and the Oath Keepers organization is not fully clear. Tarpley told Politico he had responded to a call for assistance with Rhodes' legal defense, but said Roots had not taken an active role. In a May Facebook post, Roots said he and Rhodes were acquainted in law school when they were both presidents of the student Federalist Society chapters at their respective universities.

He said in the post that the Oath Keepers' leader "is in a jam and I feel a sense that we need to rally in his behalf (or at least rally against the injustice he is currently facing)."

Roots has had a long presence in Montana politics. He has ran for office each year since 2012 under the Libertarian banner, but never prevailed. In 2020 he ran in the State Auditor's race and did so as a candidate for Supreme Court Clerk in 2018. In 2016 and 2012 he ran for Montana Secretary of State. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014.

Most recently Roots in June took third in a three-way primary for the Libertarian nomination for Montana's eastern Congressional seat, gathering 526 votes.

A month earlier, Roots, a Livingston resident, said in a social media post that he believes Rhodes is "totally innocent."

Reached by email on Thursday, Roots declined an interview unless this reporter would furnish an editorial from one of Lee Montana's newspapers that has "criticized the concept of government control or the existence of a government program."

Throughout his attempted political career, Roots has had to explain away racist views expressed in his past. He was terminated as a staffer on Conrad Burns' 1994 reelection campaign for his "unsavory associations with white supremacist activists," and was known as an associate of former Ku Klux Klan member John Abarr, who has himself made bids for public office. Roots admitted to subscribing to the works of Adolf Hitler and "all kinds of racist materials" in a 2014 interview but said he had since disavowed those views.

Politico reported on Thursday that some of Roots' former students at Macon State College in Georgia described him as having abandoned his earlier racist views.

A call to the Montana Libertarian Party was not returned Thursday.

News on Thursday of Roots' connection to the Oath Keepers' trial is second revelation of a Montanan with ties to the extremist group in the last week. A week earlier, the Missoulian reported on an Anti-Defamation League report that found Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel had previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers, although he said he had disengaged with the organization "many years" ago.