Logan Health reports data breach

Kalispell-based Logan Health has notified patients of a data breach.

In a notice posted to its website and in letters sent to patients dated Feb. 18 from President and CEO Craig Lambrecht, Logan says that on Nov. 22, 2021 it discovered suspicious activity that included unauthorized access to a server used for business operations.

“With the assistance of third-party foren­sic experts we immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident and whether any personal information was affected,” according to the notice. “On January 5, 2022, the investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to certain files, which contained protected health information. There was no unauthorized access to our electronic medical records.”

The information accessed may be different for each patient, including “name, address, medical record number, date of birth, telephone number, email address, insurance claim information, date(s) of service, treating/referring physician, medical bill account number and/or health insurance information.”

Logan’s report to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates that more than 211,000 individuals may be impacted.

Logan’s notice says there is no indication that patient data was “misused,” but is offering patients 12 months of credit and identity protection services at no charge. More information is available at loganhealth.kroll.com.

Mellody Sharpton, Logan’s executive director of marketing and communications, said that after Jan. 5, it took investigators time to determine which patients should be notified. Pointing to an uptick in cybercrime including targeting of health care facilities, investigations often take months to complete, she said.

Sharpton described the perpetrators as a “malicious actor,” but said she did not have additional details on who committed or was suspected of committing the breach.

Logan Health - known formerly as Kalispell Regional Healthcare - has facilities in Kalispell, Whitefish, Eureka, Cut Bank, Conrad, and Polson, among other places.

Last year, other health care facilities across Montana reported data breaches, including Benefis Health System, Glacier Medical Associates, Sapphire Community Health and River City Whole Health.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.