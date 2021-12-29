Local police say they're ready for recreational cannabis

Road to recreational cannabis After the medical marijuana industry navigated a winding route of regulatory overhauls, federal raids and Supreme Court rulings, Montanans started the next part of the state’s journey when 58% of voters approved recreational cannabis in the 2020 election. For this seven-part series, the Montana State News Bureau's Seaborn Larson and Thom Bridge have documented the route providers, local regulators and law enforcement have taken as they prepare for the new cannabis landscape in Montana. The series will conclude with a first-day look at recreational sales on Jan. 1

BOZEMAN — The cannabis industry has come a long way since Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp was on the Missouri River Drug Task Force busting clandestine operations loaded with out-of-state product.

A decade ago, federal, state and local law enforcement task forces swept through the state’s cannabis industry that operated with little to no oversight. But now on the cusp of legal recreational cannabis sales, law enforcement agencies around Montana say following a generation of medical marijuana, they’re prepared for cannabis-centered interactions with the public.

Officers are now better trained to identify all types of drug use. In other words, dealing with impaired drivers, debilitated by either cannabis or alcohol, is not a new bag for law enforcement, Veltkamp said in a recent interview. And in the years since Montana overhauled its medical marijuana program in 2017, the industry has become more sophisticated while the Legislature has likewise passed more informed laws to guide law enforcement.

"I've seen this change from when I started, where no part of marijuana was legal right to where we are today," Veltkamp said. "The main thing for us and our main job is clearly to enforce the law. And so the clearer the law is for us — right? — the easier it is for us to appropriately do our job."

More clarification

Veltkamp was sworn in as the Bozeman police chief earlier this year, but has been with BPD since 1999. Earlier in his career, Gallatin County was something of an epicenter for those federal raids. It was a significant period in Montana marijuana’s 15-year history that led the state to tighten down on cannabis until state lawmakers and regulators blanketed the industry with rules to keep business in the daylight.

Many of the gaps in the original medical marijuana law have since been defined, and some of the questions stumping law enforcement have been answered, Veltkamp said. After the drug task force, Veltkamp shifted gears into the department's support services bureau, where he began engaging with providers in checking for compliance with city licenses.

"As the law became clarified, it seems like they wanted to make sure they were operating within the law to demonstrate that they were trying to actually be part of the community," he said.

Today, Gallatin County, home to a college town with a booming population, has the largest number of medical marijuana providers of any county in the state, and both providers and law enforcement have a better understanding of one another, Veltkamp said.

Up the road in Broadwater County, a rural district that locally voted against recreational cannabis use, Sheriff Wynn Meehan consulted with the local prosecutors and became familiar with the new laws before concluding he's got bigger things to worry about than recreational marijuana use.

"Especially with meth, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, those hard drugs that are killing people," he said. "You put your manpower and resources into those things to protect human life. I don't mean to minimize it, but if it doesn't pose the risk and the threat we're seeing … we'll deal with it accordingly."

In Montana, a person is allowed possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana. Possession of more than 1 but less than 2 ounces could face a possible $500 fine for a third or subsequent offense. Possession of any greater amount remains a felony, as it was before the 2020 election.

Consuming marijuana in a public space could land someone a $50 fine.

Each department in Montana will have different dynamics that set the expectations in their jurisdiction, Meehan said. But after two decades with the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office, Meehan suspects this overtly casual cannabis consumption will be where problems arise.

"People going downtown, having a couple drinks, we all know we lose our common sense when we do that," Meehan said. "So they might want to go outside and smoke a bowl, and you can't do that."

Legislative conundrum

Law enforcement in Montana wrote an average 942 citations for misdemeanor marijuana possession from 2018 through 2020, according to information gathered in April by the Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning. The Montana Department of Justice said in the same April report it expects a 77% increase in DUI cases after the recreational market launch, based on numbers reported from Washington state and Denver.

The plan to handle this rise in DUIs includes oral swabs designed to detect recent cannabis use, similar to what a Breathalyzer test does with alcohol. Funding for these oral fluid tests were made available in the federal infrastructure bill Congress passed in November. The tests are intended for cannabis but not alcohol.

A slip during the legislative process earlier this year, however, has taken away drivers' incentive to comply with an oral swab test. While lawmakers were tinkering on the legalization bill, a separate piece of legislation from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, rewrote the state's driving-under-the-influence laws.

The cannabis bill intended to set oral swabs on the same level of Breathalyzer tests in terms of "implied consent"; if a person declines to take a Breathalyzer test, their driver's license is automatically suspended for six months. But the segment coordinating the cannabis bill with DUI laws was lost when Regier's DUI bill became law and changed the statutes. This means to decline an oral swab would not trigger a license suspension in the same way that refusing a Breathalyzer would.

Mark Taylor, a lobbyist representing the Association of Montana Troopers, asked the Legislature's Economic Affairs Interim Committee in November to circle back to the implied consent issue in the 2023 legislative session.

"Unfortunately in the flurry of activity at the end of the session … we effectively lost that in translation," Taylor told the committee. "What we've seen in other states, highway safety issues are a significant public issue that we certainly need to get addressed."

The Legislature approved funding from the 20% tax on cannabis for the Department of Justice to retain new canine units; such dogs can't be untrained to smell cannabis. In October the department began doling out some of that funding to local agencies to replace their canine units.

The justice department declined to make a Montana Highway Patrol official available for an interview for this story to discuss the expected increase in DUIs, changes to the law and the Legislature's blunder on implied consent.

More training

The Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council sets employment and training standards for all law enforcement officers in Montana. The council also certifies officers who complete certain training classes administered by outside organizations. Eric Gilbertson, executive director of POST, said there has been an increase in certifications for Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) classes, from five classes in 2018 to 12 in 2021. The ARIDE certification is a step toward an officer becoming a drug recognition expert, which includes intensive training to be able to identify drug use, oftentimes in traffic stops.

“I worked in law enforcement for 16 years, and ARIDE wasn’t a thing,” Gilbertson said. “There’s been a bigger push, a greater demand for it and there’s an expectation that those investigations are taking place.”

Back in Bozeman, Veltkamp said his department has been sending more and more officers into ARIDE classes, not necessarily in correlation with recreational cannabis sales, but because it’s becoming a more regular tool for law enforcement.

"As we see a wider variety of substances becoming more common place, we've started increasing those types of trainings," Veltkamp said. "It'll be interesting to see if we end up having to use some of those tools from those trainings more than we've had to in the past."

Like Meehan up the road, Veltkamp sees heroin or methamphetamine as a bigger issue for the community. Veltkamp said his message to the Bozeman Police Department on recreational marijuana is to keep updated on the law and prioritize their work on a daily basis.

"Just as we in law enforcement change, there's so many other topics we have to keep up with that I think this one just fits into that," Veltkamp said. "Our hiring to our training to our daily briefings is centered around a lot of that. Here's the law, use your discretion in how you handle that."

Read Wednesday: Inside the Department of Revenue's efforts to stand up a new cannabis division and develop rules that balance industry feedback with lawmakers' intent.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.