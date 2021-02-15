Local 'inclusionary zoning' policies would be prohibited under bill

So-called “inclusionary zoning” policies would be off the table for municipalities attempting to incentivize more affordable housing in their communities, under a bill that won preliminary approval in the Montana House on Monday.
House Bill 259 would prohibit local governments from requiring developers to pay fees for lower-income housing or requiring them to set aside real estate for that purpose. The language would apply to local ordinances, zoning regulations and conditions of approving proposed developments.
House Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, is the bill’s sponsor.
“This practice, often referred to as inclusionary zoning, is taking place in some of our communities despite the negative impact such an intrusive mandate has on the market as well as the cost-shifting to other properties,” Vinton said.
She was backed up by Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, who argued that developers are forced to take on more risk when they must provide a portion of the available housing below market rates in the community.
“You’re going to risk developers making the choice not to invest in them, and Montana needs this type of investment, we need homes,” said Skees, who lists his business as a "self-employed construction consultant" on disclosure forms. “There is a need for decent-priced homes, but like the sponsor said, there’s a market way to do this, not the heavy hand of government.”
Rep. David Fern, a Whitefish Democrat, responded that the bill sought to “lay the heavy hand of the state” on local governments.” He said that Whitefish, one of two cities along with Bozeman to institute these types of policies, had spent more than a year conferring with businesses, developers and other stakeholders before adopting its inclusionary zoning ordinance.
“At this point, if you’re a reputable tradesman or tradeswoman, if you’re a reputable contractor, the only reason you’re not working is because you don’t want a job. There is ample work to go around,” Fern said of the construction boom in the Flathead, adding that developers had many other options for communities to build in.
The bill passed a second reading along mostly party lines, 65-35.
A final vote in the House is scheduled for Tuesday.