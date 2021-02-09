Local health officer asks lawmakers in Helena to abide by mandates

The Legislature's COVID-19 panel has met twice this session, and no further meetings have been scheduled, Schmauch said. The panel has been a point of frustration for Democrats, while Republicans say they believe it has worked as intended.

Sen. Jill Cohenour, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, said that while Republicans contend they have a plan in place to notify the public of positive cases among lawmakers, there's not good information about other cases in the building. While there's now an occasional asymptomatic testing site for lawmakers and staff in the building and legislators and staff can get tested at the state employee health care clinic, those measures only extend to state employees, not the other types of people like public, lobbyists and media in the building.

“If you just segregate it into one little group in this building, they’re not going to get to the huge problem,” Cohenour said. “And if we’re only ever going to get (notification of) a positive person and our notification is only of that, then who have they been around and how is the contact-tracing going and are the press involved in that or are members of the public allowed to know they've been in close contact with a legislator? None of that information is available to us because there hasn’t been a plan for how this building’s safety should be in a pandemic.”