Local health officer asks lawmakers in Helena to abide by mandates

On Tuesday the Lewis and Clark County public health officer sent legislative leadership a letter saying her office had received reports from local businesses frustrated with lawmakers not following local and state health rules amid the pandemic.
“We have had several businesses call frustrated and concerned regarding actions of some legislators,” wrote Drenda Niemann, the health officer. “Reports include entering businesses without a face covering and disregard for business staff’s polite requests to don a mask while in the business per state directive and local rule.”
The letter did not cite specific lawmakers or name the businesses that said they were frustrated.
The chair of the legislative COVID-19 response panel, Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton, called Niemann shortly after she sent the letter around 10:30 a.m.
Kyle Schmauch, a spokesperson for Ellsworth, said Niemann would not tell Ellsworth which businesses raised issues or made complaints. Schmauch also said in an email Ellsworth was told by Niemann she "did not know which legislator(s) were allegedly the source of the complaint(s).”
Niemann said in an interview Tuesday lawmakers' names were not provided by the businesses that filed the complaints.
Ellsworth gave Niemann his cellphone number so she could contact him directly with future issues, Schmauch said.
On the Senate floor near the end of Tuesday's session, Ellsworth said he’d been contacted with "not definitive information, but information that people potentially in the Legislature are out and about throughout the community not following the local health guidelines, and as chair of the COVID panel, I’d just like to remind every member to please respect that while you’re out and about.”
Niemann said hearing from multiple businesses about misbehaving politicians was "disheartening."
"It's the businesses who are held accountable," Niemann said. "They were at a loss. These businesses are frustrated and concerned."
Niemann added Ellsworth called her shortly after she sent the open letter to ask what he could do to help.
"It's no different than any other elected official. We look to them as role models," Niemann said. "This hurts our local efforts to stand by these precautions we know work."
Because of the pandemic, the Legislature is being held under a hybrid model that allows for remote participation.
While the rest of the state remains under a mask mandate, legislators within their legislative chambers in the Capitol are not subject to that directive. That's because the Legislature has power over the rules that dictate how things work within legislative spaces, though things are less clear when it comes to the public spaces of the Capitol like the rotunda. While lawmakers also have legislative immunity while conducting legislative business, there's not agreement over whether that extends to things like lawmakers grabbing a coffee somewhere in town.
Before the session, the director of the Legislature's Legal Services Office wrote a lengthy memo saying it would take a court ruling to clear up many of the questions.
Niemann said due to differing legal opinions and the fact that holding legal proceedings during a health pandemic is not the best option, Lewis and Clark County Public Health has resorted to "more of a reactive approach" when it comes to the Legislature.
"Our approach has just been to work closely with leadership in hopes they do the right thing," she said. Before the session, Niemann sent a letter to leadership asking them to hold the session entirely remotely, or require the masks and distancing measures. Other local officials sent similar letters.
Those precautions, mandatory masks in public, social distancing and capacity limits, Niemann said, are the only way to help struggling businesses until vaccine distribution reaches critical mass.
"It's been a really long 11 months. We're all tired," she said. "I understand it. I too am tired. But we need to come together to end this."
Most Republicans are coming to the Capitol in person, and while some wear masks others have not throughout the session. Fewer Democrats are attending in-person and all have been observed wearing masks. Distancing protocols vary widely by committee rooms, but lawmakers are sitting in their normal seats on the House and Senate floors, with the only additional spacing occurring when members are not physically present. Lawmakers have also hired a contact tracer specific to the session.
Mask use is also not universal among lobbyists or members of the public, and while attendance at the session by non-lawmakers has been less this year than prior years, there are still crowded hallways outside committee rooms before highly-watched hearings.
Three lawmakers have announced they've tested positive for the virus since the session started Jan. 4, though one had not been in the building. At least two staff have tested positive, and there was also a positive case associated with the governor's office last week.
The governor’s office committed this week to provide numbers for testing and cases among its staff on a weekly basis upon request by the media. The Legislative Services Division and the state Department of Administration said they were "working to coordinate this effort" in response to a request to release weekly testing and positive case numbers to the media.
The Legislature's COVID-19 panel has met twice this session, and no further meetings have been scheduled, Schmauch said. The panel has been a point of frustration for Democrats, while Republicans say they believe it has worked as intended.
Sen. Jill Cohenour, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, said that while Republicans contend they have a plan in place to notify the public of positive cases among lawmakers, there's not good information about other cases in the building. While there's now an occasional asymptomatic testing site for lawmakers and staff in the building and legislators and staff can get tested at the state employee health care clinic, those measures only extend to state employees, not the other types of people like public, lobbyists and media in the building.
“If you just segregate it into one little group in this building, they’re not going to get to the huge problem,” Cohenour said. “And if we’re only ever going to get (notification of) a positive person and our notification is only of that, then who have they been around and how is the contact-tracing going and are the press involved in that or are members of the public allowed to know they've been in close contact with a legislator? None of that information is available to us because there hasn’t been a plan for how this building’s safety should be in a pandemic.”
Rep. Kim Abbott, minority leader in the House, said leadership should tell their caucuses of the local health mandates in Helena and surrounding communities.
“I hope that both leadership teams can remind our caucuses of what expectations are out in this community,” Abbott said. “It’s really important for small businesses here in town and of course community members, our constituents, that we’re behaving responsibility, that we’re following directives.”
On Tuesday, Senate Bill 65 was transmitted to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has said he'll sign the bill. It intends to provide liability shields for businesses, churches and more over exposure to the virus. The legislation is one part of Gianforte's requirement to lift the statewide mask mandate. The other part is more widespread vaccinations. It's not clear how many people must be vaccinated to meet Gianforte's threshold. By Tuesday, 39,763 had been fully vaccinated, or 3.7% of the state's population. About 96,300, or 9% of the population, have fallen ill with the virus and 1,315 have died over the last 11 months.
— Helena Independent Record reporter Nolan Lister contributed to this story.