Lobbyist spending reached nearly $7 million during 2021 session

And other controversial industries maintained a significant presence in Helena, like gambling, which spent $126,000. Groups aligned with tobacco companies spent $82,000 to influence several bills related to the growing vape industry — though they were outspent by the Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund, which mustered $94,000 to support its cause.

The public sector was also well-represented on the first and third floors of the Capitol. Local governments reported over $330,000 in spending — mainly the big cities in Montana, but also through organizations that represent all municipalities or counties across the state. More than a third of that total, for instance, came from the Montana Association of Counties.

State departments and agencies also routinely provide testimony as bills wind through the legislative process. Often they appear in an informational-only role, although they also take stances on bills during hearings. Altogether, they spent $154,000. The Department of Transportation, which cited dozens of associated bills it weighed in on and a slew of state employees as lobbyists, accounted for $76,000 of that total, although those employees appeared as informational witnesses on most of the bills listed.