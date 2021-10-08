Little Shell tribal health clinic approaches completion

“Our members travel a long ways, so when they get here I want them to get everything taken care of,” Wendland said.

That model of care is patterned off the Native-owned Southcentral Foundation based in Anchorage, which tribal leaders said has worked exceptionally well for the constellation of Native American villages throughout Alaska. Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray described it as a “whole health care” system that encompasses other aspects of patients’ lives, from ensuring stable housing to addressing mental health and dietary needs.

“Doctors aren’t back hiding in their offices; they have to be together with the nurses, and mental health, and even nutritionists,” Gray said.

The clinic’s official opening is slated for Nov. 12. Not all services will be immediately available, but will be phased in over time. For the first three years, Indian Health Services will be in charge of the clinic’s operations. After that, the tribe hopes to take over the IHS-funded contract.

The tribe’s first vice chairman, Clancy Sivertsen, said the tribe’s current enrollment has jumped by about one-third since former President Donald Trump signed the bill officially recognizing the Little Shell at the federal level. Currently enrollment sits at just over 6,000 members.