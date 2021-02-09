Lieutenant governor advocates giving governor judicial appointment power

Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown, who chairs the Judicial Nominating Commission, countered Juras’ claim that the commission has been partisan in its selections. Since 2009, Brown said, the commission has selected nominees for 39 judicial vacancies, 25 of them at the state district court level. Since that time, only one state district court judge appointed by the governor has not been re-elected by the voters, Brown said.

“Through this process, I assume the public accepts the process and is satisfied with it because all of these judges have been approved by the voters,” he said. "We are independent. We don't ask candidates if they are Republicans or Democrats. We don’t care. We want the best possible judges."

Helena attorney Bruce Spencer, who testified Tuesday on behalf of the State Bar of Montana, urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to consider another way to tweak the commission to address the governor's concern. Many opponents to Republican causes this session have leveled thinly-veiled and sometimes open threats of litigation at proposed legislation, but Spencer said the Montana Supreme Court would look to the intent of the 1972 Constitutional Convention when considering this proposal.