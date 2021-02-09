Lieutenant governor advocates giving governor judicial appointment power

The Governor's Office on Tuesday made its pitch to a Senate committee on why it should take over direct appointment of judges after a vacancy on the bench and do away with the nominating process that's been in place for 50 years.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras argued on behalf of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Juras said giving the governor direct appointment power over state district and Supreme Court judges would merely pull back the curtain on partisanship in the appointment process, which she claimed was already well underway in the Judicial Nominating Commission.
The proposal is carried by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, in Senate Bill 140.
Gianforte is the first GOP governor in 16 years and the Legislature this session is also dominated by Republicans. While Juras said the existing appointment process is partisan, she added Gianforte has pledged to select judges without partisanship. Opponents, including the chairman of the commission, contended Tuesday that they have long held to the same pledge.
"Let's get rid of the fiction that this is somehow a nonpartisan process," Juras told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "It is not."
The seven-member Judicial Nominating Commission includes one district court judge and two attorneys who are appointed by the state Supreme Court. Four laypeople who make up the majority are appointed by the governor.
Juras sought to illustrate her point of partisanship with an aggregate chart from the seven current members on the commission, which she said showed 334 political contributions over the last 20 years. Three of those contributions, less than 1%, went to Republican candidates, Juras said.
Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, asked if Juras had a dollar amount of those 334 contributions; Juras did not. Gross wondered aloud, without giving Juras a chance to respond, about the tally of political contributions Gianforte had made in the same time frame, whether there was a diversity of political parties that received that money and what that total would be.
Gianforte has vast personal wealth and has donated extensively to Republicans running for office.
Gianforte would be accountable to his appointments, Juras argued. She pointed to two checks on the governor's appointments: Senate confirmation and the voters each election cycle, two steps that exist in the current process.
Juras said commission members appointed by the governor are not held accountable because their placement on the Judicial Nominating Commission is not subject to Senate confirmation and there is no mechanism to remove them from the commission before their term ends.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown, who chairs the Judicial Nominating Commission, countered Juras’ claim that the commission has been partisan in its selections. Since 2009, Brown said, the commission has selected nominees for 39 judicial vacancies, 25 of them at the state district court level. Since that time, only one state district court judge appointed by the governor has not been re-elected by the voters, Brown said.
“Through this process, I assume the public accepts the process and is satisfied with it because all of these judges have been approved by the voters,” he said. "We are independent. We don't ask candidates if they are Republicans or Democrats. We don’t care. We want the best possible judges."
Helena attorney Bruce Spencer, who testified Tuesday on behalf of the State Bar of Montana, urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to consider another way to tweak the commission to address the governor's concern. Many opponents to Republican causes this session have leveled thinly-veiled and sometimes open threats of litigation at proposed legislation, but Spencer said the Montana Supreme Court would look to the intent of the 1972 Constitutional Convention when considering this proposal.
The 1972 Constitution was written to grant the governor authority upon a judicial vacancy to appoint a judge nominated through a process that was left open to the Legislature to decide. Spencer testified the governor once had the direct appointment power sought by the Gianforte administration, and that power was taken away in the overhauled 1972 Constitution. That language did not intend to give the governor authority to choose any attorney they wished, but only one nominated by someone else’s selection, Spencer said.
“It’s not a self-appointed list of names,” Spencer said. “Words have meaning, especially in a Constitution.”
In the subsequent debate in the 1973 Legislature to establish this process, lawmakers weighed the merit-based system of appointments and an election system, which has been in use since the state’s inception. Ultimately, the 1973 Legislature came up with a compromise: a board would examine the merits of applicants, send a list to the governor and then those judges would have to run for re-election.
“It’s a good compromise,” Spencer told the committee. “The system is a valid system.”
Spencer and other opponents also argued eliminating the commission meant ending the public input process. Juras pointed out the bill would allow for a 30-day public comment period, but did not commit the governor to an open interview process as the commission does now.
Richard Cebull, a former U.S. District Court judge in Montana who resigned in 2013 after hundreds of inappropriate, sexist and racist emails sent through his work account surfaced, spoke in support of the bill, echoing Juras’ accountability grounds. He conceded the judges selected through the existing process have been acceptable.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of accountability,” Cebull said. “But I have to say in all the years I practiced, I don’t think I practiced before a judge that I thought should never have come through the commission. They were and are all good judges. (But) I think it is time now to get rid of the middle man.”
Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, asked Juras if the governor had considered other options, as Spencer said. Juras said yes, but Gianforte had ultimately determined the commission’s role as a screening panel is no longer necessary as technology has advanced since the commission was established. With the advent of the internet, the governor is more equipped than ever to review applications, she said.
Regier, the bill sponsor, said during the hearing the judicial appointment process should simply align more closely with appointments in the executive branch. He rejected the notion that the commission should stay in place because of a 50-year tradition.
"Tradition may work, but that doesn’t mean its the best way," Regier said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee meets again Wednesday at 9 a.m.