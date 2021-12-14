License plate production resumes at state prison

License plate production in Montana has resumed following an aluminum shortage in the supply chain that put operations on hold in October.

The Montana Department of Corrections said Tuesday that its license plate production work program, part of the Montana Correctional Enterprises bureau of the department, received 40,000 pounds of aluminum last week, allowing production to come back online. The plates are made at the state prison outside of Deer Lodge.

Supply chain issues, caused largely due to suppliers' inability to keep up with economies reemerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, have hamstrung many industries, especially retailers during the holiday shopping season. Aluminum shortages this year have disrupted license plate production in North Carolina, Arizona and Alabama.

“Last week’s delivery provides us with enough material to make more than 200,000 aluminum license plates and take us through February or March 2022,” said MCE Administrator Gayle Butler. “Workers in the license plate shop are working overtime to get us caught up.”

The shop produces roughly 750,000 plates per year, according to Tuesday's press release.

When its aluminum supply dried up in late October, Montana Correctional Enterprises, in consultation with the state Motor Vehicle Division, printed temporary plates without an aluminum backing. Those 1,200 drivers who received the temporary plates should expect to receive aluminum plates within the next four months, MVD administrator Laurie Bakri said in Tuesday's press release.

Anyone who does not receive their replacement plate by April 30, 2022, should contact mvdtitleinfo@mt.gov for more information.

