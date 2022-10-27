Libertarians push back on claims of coordination with Democrats

The state Libertarian party on Thursday pushed back on assertions that their western congressional district candidate is coordinating with Democrats to divert votes from Republican Ryan Zinke.

The third party, through western district candidate John Lamb, has gotten more visibility this election cycle compared to those past, in part due to more than a dozen appearances with Democratic House candidate Monica Tranel at candidate forums, most of which were engineered by Tranel's campaign.

This week, a conservative news website published a story titled "Montana Libertarian, Democrat candidates coordinate to spoil Ryan Zinke's campaign."

The Montana Libertarian Party issued a statement on Thursday in response to that story, saying they are being used as the club with which the two major parties are beating each other.

“None of this is new, the two big parties manipulate you and prod you along like cattle to the slaughter using lies and fear,” Montana Libertarian Party Chair Sid Daoud said in the release. “We expect even more of these Left-Right schoolyard tricks between now and the election.”

The article on the right-wing Breitbart website did not include a direct allegation of coordination made by the Zinke campaign. Zinke's campaign did not respond by press time to a phone call and an email asking if it was.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Daoud called hypocrisy on Republicans, raising the state GOP's $100,000 bankroll to get the Green Party on the ballot in 2020.

"How did Republicans not just stay outraged at that, that was [$100,000] of their own donations," Daoud said.

The story includes a text from a Democratic campaign volunteer to a potential voter who responded "not a chance" to the prospect of voting for Tranel. The volunteer, in their reply, urged the voter to consider voting for Lamb.

The Montana Democratic Party on Thursday said it has not spent any time boosting Lamb's candidacy, and added the text exchange was not part of the party's strategy but a volunteer trying to carry the conversation forward.

"The text urging a voter to consider Lamb was sent by a Democratic campaign volunteer, and is not part of our texting script," party spokesperson Hadley Stack said in an email on Thursday. "It shouldn't be a surprise that many of our volunteers think that Ryan Zinke is the worst possible person to represent our state, and Montana voters will make this clear on November 8th."

Tranel's campaign said Thursday it was a ploy by Zinke "to distract voters from his disastrous past and historic unpopularity."

Lamb has explained his appearance at Tranel's campaign forums as an opportunity to get in front of voters, and Daoud said Lamb isn't "riding Tranel's coattails" on the campaign trail. Tranel's campaign said Zinke was invited to a forum in each county of the western district, but declined. Zinke in an earlier interview with the Montana State News Bureau called the events a "political ploy."

Daoud said Lamb has actually benefitted from both major campaigns since the primary election, with Zinke attacking the third-party candidate, rather than ignoring him, on his Libertarian credentials.

"When Ryan Zinke attacks him, it brings him into the news cycle as well," Daoud said.

Political analyst and University of Montana Journalism School Director Lee Banville said major parties have loaded support on third parties before. Consider 2012, when Libertarian Senate hopeful Dan Cox pulled in 30,000 votes, while Democratic Sen. Jon Tester defeated Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg by 18,000. That year a hunting and angling group supporting Tester spent nearly $700,000 in mailing costs for ads against Rehberg, the Ravalli Republic reported.

The text in question and the Tranel events featuring Democratic and Libertarian candidates don't necessarily prove coordination, Banville said, but it does show a mutually beneficial arrangement for the two candidates to siphon votes from the frontrunner. Just last week, political watchers hedged their predictions for Zinke, changing their ranking of the race from a "likely" Republican victory to just "leaning" toward a GOP success.

"The enemy of the enemy is my friend," Banville said. "Is John Lamb allowing himself to be used by the Democratic Party? Maybe, but if it's serving the interests of his party, can you blame him?"