Libertarian plays a role in western U.S. House race

Libertarian John Lamb looked like he’d be more at home in a field than behind a podium when he appeared at an October forum held in a Helena hotel conference room where congressional candidates answered questions on all things agriculture for an hour and a half.

At the end a line of blazers and business attire, Lamb wore a pair of jeans and snap-button shirt — the uniform for his role as a farmer who also operates a few other businesses from his land in Norris.

The visual served as a representation of the role Lamb says he wants to fill in the western U.S. House race of an outsider option for those dissatisfied with the two-party system.

“I just want to give people a third choice, someone that can be more like the people, represent the people. I don’t like (political) parties, either. And I really don’t like politics in a lot of ways,” Lamb said that night. “ … I just want common people representing me, and … if I get elected I want to be that common person.”

But others paint him as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a spoiler and a pawn in the contest between Republican Ryan Zinke and Democrat Monica Tranel. They're vying for the most votes in a new congressional district that, while still favoring the GOP, gives Democrats a better chance than they’ve had in decades of electing someone to the House.

Tranel and Zinke have both given Lamb far more attention than a third-party candidate normally sees in a congressional race, something the Montana Libertarian Party’s chairperson says is an indicator the party is gaining footing in an increasingly polarized political environment.

Lamb isn’t shying away from the part, embracing the sections of his biography and background as an activist who’s shown support for those like the Bundy family and going on offense at times against Zinke.

“Ryan Zinke was quoted just recently in the Bozeman Chronicle saying he has a Libertarian streak. Ryan Zinke isn't a Libertarian at all. He's not even a Republican. He's a RINO if anything. I am the best candidate for this,” Lamb said. “… I am the conservative, radical, extremist candidate in this race. I am the best candidate to represent Montana.”

Becoming involved

Lamb lives in Norris on a farm with his wife and 12 children, where they farm and sell items at local farmers markets.

He grew up in Indiana, also on a farm, and was raised in what he calls a “kind of Amish-Anabaptists'' setting. Lamb was born at home and said he doesn’t have a birth certificate or Social Security number. His wife was living in a Mennonite community when they got married, and after some time in an Amish community in Missouri, the family moved to Montana permanently in 2007 after Lamb had traveled to the state for work in previous years.

“I came out here and loved it and stayed,” Lamb said.

Lamb’s oldest daughter has been his campaign manager and he said he’s not actively soliciting money for his race. His interest in politics, he said, is rooted in being involved in the communities he grew up in.

“Helping our neighbor was always our goal,” Lamb said.

His first foray into a more activist role was a case in Kentucky, where members of an Amish order were prosecuted for not having a bright safety triangle displayed on the back of their buggies because it went against their religious beliefs.

“To us, it was a religious persecution,” Lamb said.

That involvement over time turned political. In the 2020 election, Lamb ran for a state Senate seat against incumbent Republican Jeff Welborn and got a bit more than a quarter of the vote. In an August interview, Lamb said he has intentions of running for that seat again.

He acknowledged winning the congressional race was a longshot and his candidacy this year is, in part, a way to keep his name fresh in voters’ minds. Lamb did say, however, he would seize the opportunity if elected to Congress.

“I didn’t see any other opportunity to get my name out there, any other jobs or opportunities I could run for this time. I could just wait two more years and run for this job that I really want. So I thought, ‘Well, I’m giving this a try.’ It’s also going to keep my name out there. People will hopefully remember it,” Lamb said. “Because I don’t think I’ll win this race. It’d be great if I did. I’d love to be in the Congress and try to see what I can do to change things.”

On the issues

Lamb describes himself as a “Ron Paul Libertarian” and at one campaign event described Randy Weaver, a participant in the Ruby Ridge standoff, as his Montana hero.

As a Libertarian, Lamb believes in limited government and has called for criminal justice reform.

“If I got elected to Congress, prison reform is my No. 1 issue,” Lamb said. “I see the suffering, I see the problems in there, and we need to be putting other resources to work instead of putting people in prisons."

At forums, he often talks about the imprisoned people he’s met who he’s advocated for, and calls for treatment over incarceration. Sometimes he speaks about high-profile cases like Leonard Peltier, a Native American who was convicted in the deaths of two FBI agents following the Pine Ridge shooting in the 1970s. Peltier has long maintained his innocence and now in his late 70s is asking the Biden administration for clemency.

“Our prisons are full of Native Americans and Blacks and Hispanics, way more than whites,” Lamb said.

In an event with Tranel in Dupuyer in early October, Lamb spoke about another man he’d met who was in prison and struggled with drug addiction without sufficient treatment.

“I advocate for so many prisoners all the way across the country, some that deserve to be there (and) some that don't deserve to be there. He went in for a nonviolent crime. It was drug addiction. He really didn't deserve (or) need to be in prison. He needed mental health (care), he needed so many other things,” Lamb said.

Libertarian role in the race

The forum in Dupuyer was one of more than 15 set up by Tranel’s campaign across the district. The events are not the same as forums held by independent, nonpartisan groups like news organizations. Those are organized by the outlets, who handle invitations, write the questions, set rules for the exchanges and have no partisan affiliations.

Tranel’s campaign issued the call for forums early in the summer, found partnerships with community leaders and organizations to serve as moderators in some cases and the events have drawn some news coverage. They serve as a venue to discuss issues and hear questions from voters, but also as way for Tranel to take digs at Zinke for not coming. Lamb agreed to attend them all.

Lamb being there gives those attacks more weight, as Tranel can say one of her opponents decided to attend while one did not.

Sid Daoud, the chair of the Montana Libertarian Party, said that setup shows the growing power of Libertarians in Montana.

“The two big parties basically used to ignore us and that was a good tactic for them, and they can’t afford to now because we are pulling too much of the vote,” Daoud said. “They’ve been engaging with us the last couple cycles, which has been kind of interesting.

“Monica is a great example of some of that engagement,” Daoud continued. “We actually become a tool to make things happen. She wanted to have a debate against Zinke in every county in the western district and basically got no response. She talked to John and he was totally willing to do that, and it gives her some leverage now to say ‘Hey look, the Libertarian candidate is joining me in these debates, why can’t you?’”

Zinke in an interview called the forums a "political ploy."

"I’m traveling around Montana too, and what I’m hearing is a lot different than what Monica Tranel is. I’m not sure where she’s going, but I’m hearing a lot of things different. They don’t like the tone, they don’t like woke, they don’t like what they see as abandonment of principles, so it’s a political ploy," Zinke said.

Tranel said the forums provide a vital way for voters to hear from candidates.

“Voters notice when candidates show up, and they notice even more when a candidate doesn’t show up. I’ve put over 43,000 miles on my minivan this cycle meeting with voters across the district to hear and learn from Montanans on the issues that matter to them,” Tranel said in a press release Friday. “Montanans want a leader who will put them first. I’ll take on anyone in any party if they threaten to hurt Montanans, it’s the work I’ve done my entire career. We gave Ryan Zinke a chance and he embarrassed us, we won’t let him do that again.”

Back in August, Lamb was critical of Zinke’s campaigning too.

“He pretty much thinks he knows he's going to win the race, so I don't think he has to fight as hard. He just has to put his big advertisements out there and spend all the money he's got, so he has a lot easier role,” Lamb said. “Plus he has one of the largest parties in Montana backing him, so I don't think he has to work at it as hard on the ground as much as with money. We have to work harder on the ground. And (Tranel) has probably the second hardest fight there.”

The district is ranked as leans Republican, changed from likely for a GOP victory, by political rankings websites recently.

Unlike the Green Party, the Libertarians have had ballot access in Montana for two decades because they’ve secured enough votes in previous elections. They’ve been called spoilers before, most prominently in 2012 when Democrat Jon Tester won re-election to the U.S. Senate by a narrow margin over former Republican U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg. Some attributed Tester’s victory by a little more than 18,000 votes to the 31,892 votes captured by Dan Cox, the Libertarian candidate in that race.

Cox was boosted by a half-million dollar television ad campaign that called him the “real conservative in the race.” It was paid for by a group linked to another group that backed Tester.

This cycle, some of the amplification for Lamb is more apparent. Recent emails from the Montana Democratic Party reference Lamb as a candidate who has “outperformed his party.”

“The strength of the Libertarian candidate — John Lamb— is remarkable,” one email reads.

Lamb told a Montana State News Bureau reporter over the summer that Zinke had asked him to drop out, and Zinke spent time at a forum in Butte directly attacking Lamb over his stance on the southern border.

Lamb has said his participation in the forums has aided him in gaining name recognition.

“It does help out me, because I don’t get publicity as a Libertarian … Even if I don’t win this election, my goal is to keep fighting for Montanans,” Lamb said at a forum in Ravalli County. “She’s not gonna lose any votes, and I’m probably gonna take them away from Zinke.”

Bundy family

One of the activities Lamb has gotten attention for in recent years was the Bundy occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon. Lamb was quoted in several news stories about the occupation and subsequent court case, and a photo taken by Oregon Public Broadcasting shows him grilling hot dogs in downtown Portland while awaiting a verdict in the trial.

It was a case he first had “no intention of ever going to,” Lamb said, until Robert “LaVoy” Finicum was shot and killed by law enforcement on the way to a meeting in John Day.

“All I did, and I didn't know what I was doing, I guess, I knew the gentleman who got shot in Oregon, so I went there. I thought it was horrific that the police shot this man,” Lamb said.

The shooting, which was deemed justified by the Malheur County district attorney, drew wide criticism and led to a trial where an FBI agent was found not guilty of charges that he lied about what happened during the incident.

“I believe they should have arrested (Finicum) instead of killing him,” Lamb said. “That even took me, I guess, to a different level because I met so many different people, like-minded in some ways, not with the guns because I'm not a gun guy, but I'm just for the civil rights.”

Lamb was also a leader in protests in late 2020 at the home of the former public health officer in Gallatin County. Reporting from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle said that Lamb and fellow Libertarian Roger Roots organized the protest that lasted more than two weeks against public health measures put in place because of the pandemic.

Abortion

One of the places Lamb has diverted from a previous version of the Libertarian Party's platform is on abortion. He was a part of changing both the state and national party's planks on the issue recently.

“The abortion thing has been a tough deal for me,” Lamb said. “That's my personal faith, and I don't believe my personal faith should be pushed on anybody else. (But) politics is forced on us, so it’s kind of there.”

At its most recent convention, the Libertarian state party removed any reference to the issue from their platform. Lamb was one of the delegates from Montana that went to the national convention and voted abortion off the plank at that level.

Lamb squared the Libertarian ideals of a hands-off government with his opposition to abortion — which would put government squarely in the picture — by saying he felt it was a situation that warranted involvement.

“I believe the government should be out of our lives unless we harm somebody,” Lamb said.

At a forum in Missoula, Lamb said when his son, now age 3, was born, doctors determined his wife’s life could be at risk.

“The doctors saved both lives,” Lamb said. “ … We have great medical doctors today that can save lives, both lives. … I don't believe abortions in this day and time is necessary. We can save both lives.”

The plank before, according to party chair Daoud, essentially said government should not be involved, which he said was “technically a pro-choice stance.”

“That’s something else that sets us apart from the two big parties,” Daoud said, attributing the Libertarian view on abortion as one of the reasons the party is gaining traction in Montana.

“The two big parties, not only are they polarized but they are now really being controlled by the far left and the far right and what that means for a lot of people is that they’ve been kind of left in the middle,” Daoud said.

Libertarian support growing

Statistically, Daoud said, the Libertarian Party is the fastest-growing in Montana.

“How the trend is going, it’s not going to be too long before we start having a Libertarian in the state House,” Daoud said. “We already have some in local government and county government. It’s a changing landscape here.”

He disputes the idea Libertarians serve little more of a role than making Republicans lose in tight races.

“We’ve heard concerns from Republicans that ‘Hey, you’re just going to make the Republican lose if you get into this race,’ but what they’re forgetting is we’re a political party, we’re not in this game to be spoilers, we’re in this game to win and we have to trudge on and if it makes one candidate lose or another candidate win because we happen to be in the race while we’re struggling to improve the percentage of the vote we get, they just have to live on.

“The ultimate goal is to destroy all political parties so people can just run as individuals."

The Montana State News Bureau's Sam Wilson and Tom Kuglin contributed to this story.