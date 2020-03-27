You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Libby-area man Montana's 1st virus death; state hits 121 COVID-19 cases
1 comment
topical top story

Libby-area man Montana's 1st virus death; state hits 121 COVID-19 cases

By the numbers

Montana reached 121 cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening, up 31 from the night before.

COVID-19 Line Graph

Graph showing the progression in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Montana as of 3/27 at 5:55 PM.

On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19. The death was Jim Tomlin, who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County, according to his son, G. Scott Tomlin. Seven people have been hospitalized, though information about where those people are in the state is not available.

Gallatin County still has the most cases, at 42.

Yellowstone County has 23 cases, a sharp increase. Officials there said that could be because delayed testing results are now being reported.

Missoula County has eight cases; Butte-Silver Bow, Cascade and Lewis and Clark each have seven; Flathead has six; Toole has five; Madison and Lincoln have three; Jefferson and Broadwater each have two; and Park, Ravalli, Meagher, Lake, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.

By Friday evening, 3,178 people had been tested through the state public health lab. That does not include tests hospitals or providers send to private facilities. 

1 comment
0
0
0
13
3

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Above the Fold: Friday, March 27, 2020
Local

Above the Fold: Friday, March 27, 2020

  • Updated

In this episode: Helena FBI agent charged with stalking ex, the city cuts back on its services offered due to the coronavirus, arrests (or lack thereof) made in Butte on St. Patrick's Day and Costco pay overtime to the Helena Police Dept to guard their store. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News