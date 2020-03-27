Libby-area man Montana's 1st virus death; state hits 121 COVID-19 cases

Montana reached 121 cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening, up 31 from the night before.
On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19. The death was Jim Tomlin, who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County, according to his son, G. Scott Tomlin. Seven people have been hospitalized, though information about where those people are in the state is not available.
Gallatin County still has the most cases, at 42.
Yellowstone County has 23 cases, a sharp increase. Officials there said that could be because delayed testing results are now being reported.
Missoula County has eight cases; Butte-Silver Bow, Cascade and Lewis and Clark each have seven; Flathead has six; Toole has five; Madison and Lincoln have three; Jefferson and Broadwater each have two; and Park, Ravalli, Meagher, Lake, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.
By Friday evening, 3,178 people had been tested through the state public health lab. That does not include tests hospitals or providers send to private facilities.
- Gov. Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
