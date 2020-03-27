Libby-area man Montana's 1st virus death; state hits 121 COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County has 23 cases, a sharp increase. Officials there said that could be because delayed testing results are now being reported.

Missoula County has eight cases; Butte-Silver Bow, Cascade and Lewis and Clark each have seven; Flathead has six; Toole has five; Madison and Lincoln have three; Jefferson and Broadwater each have two; and Park, Ravalli, Meagher, Lake, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.