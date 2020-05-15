Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Geise withdraws as Libertarian Senate candidate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana’s lone Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Susan Good Geise said she is withdrawing from the race to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic in her current role as chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commission.

Geise, the former chair of the Montana Republican Party, filed as a candidate on March 18, citing differences with leaders of her former party and concerns about toxicity in today’s partisan politics. In a statement released Friday, she said she needs to prioritize the county's pandemic response because “the president has made it clear that tackling the complicated and costly work will be borne by state and local governments.”

“Had I known that counties would bear the responsibility in this pandemic, I would not have volunteered to be the Libertarian US Senate candidate. I would have realized that my energy, experience and efforts had a prior commitment, that of doing my part to lead my citizens as best I could through these times of economic, healthcare and societal upheaval,” she said in the statement. “Long before COVID I promised the citizens of Lewis and Clark County to do my very best by them."

Geise said she will return all of the donations made to her campaign.