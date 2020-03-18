You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Geise to run for U.S. Senate as Libertarian
2 comments
breaking topical top story

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Geise to run for U.S. Senate as Libertarian

{{featured_button_text}}
Geise

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Susan Good Geise testifies at the Montana Legislature in this IR file photo.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Susan Good Geise announced on local radio Wednesday that she will file to run for U.S. Senate as a Libertarian.

Geise, a longtime Republican and former chair of the party, made the announcement on KCAP’s Coffee Break Tuesday morning, the radio station reported.

Eric Fulton filed and then withdrew as the Libertarian candidate – a move condemned by the state Libertarian Party as a suspected move to keep the party out of the race. That allowed the party to appoint a replacement.

This story will be updated.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

2 comments
0
4
0
2
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News