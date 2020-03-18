Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Geise to run for U.S. Senate as Libertarian

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Susan Good Geise announced on local radio Wednesday that she will file to run for U.S. Senate as a Libertarian.
Geise, a longtime Republican and former chair of the party, made the announcement on KCAP’s Coffee Break Tuesday morning, the radio station reported.
Eric Fulton filed and then withdrew as the Libertarian candidate – a move condemned by the state Libertarian Party as a suspected move to keep the party out of the race. That allowed the party to appoint a replacement.
This story will be updated.
