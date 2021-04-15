Lethal injection drug bill voted down by Montana Senate

Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, carried the bill onto the Senate floor Thursday. The bill was about a technical change to allow some flexibility for the Montana Department of Corrections to decide the appropriate drugs to use for executions, he said.

“I’m sure we could have a vigorous debate about the death penalty, but that’s not what this is about,” he told the Senate.

Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said the bill was not about a technicality, but how the Legislature will decide to authorize the execution of a human being. She further referenced expert testimony from HB 244’s committee hearing, which included concerns certain drugs used nationally in executions have been linked to severe pulmonary edema, which produces sensations of drowning and panic.

“The issue is whether we as the Legislature will authorize that form of death on our behalf to be done in the state of Montana,” Sands said.

Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, also opposed the bill, detailing his history with the issue as a lawmaker. Citing those who have been wrongfully convicted, and concerns that people could continue to be executed for crimes they did not commit, he detailed his opposition vote.