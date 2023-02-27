Montana's death penalty has been a formality since 2015, when a judge deemed its lethal injection cocktail acted too slowly.

But a bill proposed Monday would broaden the law that specified which substance the state had to use in executions. Sen. Barry Usher, a Republican from Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, said his Senate Bill 439 would correct an error identified by the judge, but did not set out to stage a debate about whether Montana should or should not allow the death penalty.

Opponents pushed back, however, noting the proposal to broaden a specific drug out to the word "substances" could result in executions that still meet the threshold for cruel and unusual punishments.

Usher pointed to Judge Jeffrey Sherlock's 2015 ruling, which said the state's remedy was to ask the Legislature for a fix.

"I don't really want to argue whether or not we're talking about the death penalty or now," Usher testified Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. "The court said we needed to change the language in the legislation and after that we can have an argument in a different bill on whether or not we agree or disagree with lethal injection death penalties."

The bill got the support of Republican state Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who supported a proposal in the 2021 session to do the same thing; that bill passed through the House but was ultimately voted down in the Senate by a narrow 24-26 vote.

While the death penalty remains intact in Montana, Knudsen urged the committee to approve the broad language in Usher's bill, which would change "ultra-fast-acting barbiturate in combination of a chemical paralytic agent" to "a substance or substances in a lethal quantity sufficient to cause death."

"We're the only state that has lethal injection that has specifically said you must use this type of 'ultra-fast-acting barbiturate,'" Knudsen testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. "That's the language that got us in trouble here."

Opponents, however, urged the committee to reject the bill, arguing it would effectively reinstate the death penalty. Many companies have stopped manufacturing the fast-acting barbiturates that Montana once used, likely because they don't want their substances used for state executions, according to both supporters and opponents of the bill.

The Montana Innocence Project raised seven instances of "botched" executions in the past year in other states following an expansion of substances that can be used.

"I think this is a valid consideration about whether or not we want the state of Montana to be getting the sort of headlines, and getting our Department of Corrections staff into these horrific situations we've seen in other states that have pursued this path," said Sam Forstag, representing the Montana Innocence Project.

Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Republican from Hamilton, asked Knudsen whether, given the "problem with the importation of fentanyl," that drug could qualify as a substance to quickly and effectively execute someone.

"I don't think fentanyl would qualify here," Knudsen said. "There is such a thing as legitimate fentanyl."

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.