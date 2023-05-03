As the dust begins to settle on the 68th session of the Montana Legislature, Republicans that held a supermajority are tallying a plethora of wins they say voters sent them to Helena to achieve while Democrats marked some small victories, adding they spent most of the session fighting what they called GOP overreach.

Republicans came into the session holding an historic 102 seats across both chambers, in addition to controlling the governor’s office for the second session in a row. Previously, Democrats held the executive branch for 16 years.

In a press conference Wednesday, Speaker of the House Matt Regier praised the GOP for advancing many of their priorities.

“We came into the session unified behind a set of policy principles, which I'm proud to say that we have accomplished,” Regier said.

While the majority party got most of their major goals across the finish line, things were complicated by disputes on how to spend an unprecedented $3 billion surplus.

“I think the surplus added an element of difficulty into the process, and that’s because you’ve got 150 people and they all have a different idea about how to use it,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican, on Wednesday. “... I think we had too much money. It just made life more difficult.”

Lawmakers passed more than half of that surplus spending on the final day of the session, with nine-figure price tags on legislation including a trust fund for mental health services, a $380 million “hedge” against a possible recession and rebates for property and income taxes.

Democrats, meanwhile, worked to find small wins where they could and continued to chastise the GOP for what they called an overreach on social issues that played more into a national narrative and left the answers to problems facing Montanans like housing and child care unsolved.

“When I think about what we accomplished, with just 32 members, I’m incredibly proud,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott of Helena in a press conference Wednesday. “And when I think of what we were able to defend against on the floor every day, the attacks against families and children, I’m incredibly proud of the work we did.”

Regier was quick to reference the turmoil that dominated the end of the Legislature, when protests in support of one of the state’s first transgender representatives, Democrat Zooey Zephyr of Missoula, ground business to a halt for two days.

Zephyr had not been acknowledged to speak on the House floor by Regier following comments she made that lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” and should be “ashamed” for supporting a bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors. After deeming she supported those who packed the House gallery and refused to leave, GOP representatives voted to block Zephyr from the floor for the remaining days of the session. Seven people were arrested during the protest; police said they did not observe violence or damage.

“Despite ... unbelievable and disheartening negative headwinds, House Majority Republicans are not deterred from keeping the Montana citizen, the Montana taxpayer, the Montana family and, most importantly, Montana children, at the forefront of this session,” Regier said.

Democrats have sharply disputed the GOP’s characterization of what happened and how it was handled.

“It was a hard environment to work in all session, especially over the last two weeks, and I’m incredibly proud of our caucus for showing up and getting work done,” Abbott said. “While we were attacked and one of our members was forced to leave the chamber, I think we saw a big public response to that and I think we’ll continue to. Moving forward we have to figure out how to not have that happen again.”

As Regier spoke in the press conference Wednesday, he was surrounded by members of GOP House leadership who pointed to priority policies Republicans passed this session.

That included tax cuts like reducing the top income tax rate paid by those earning more than $19,000 a year and property and income tax rebates using stimulus money; reducing housing regulations with bills like allowing duplexes in areas zoned for single-family homes and lifting other regulations; passing Gov. Greg Gianforte's red tape relief package; hunting access bills and education priorities like two charter school bills.

“Our historic Republican supermajority coalesced around the foundation that defines the Republican brand, which is liberty and respect for the people of Montana,” Regier said.

Democrats touted wins on childcare, increasing Medicaid provider rates, public recreation access, education and Native Americans. At the same time they criticized Republicans, saying the majority party spent valuable time on social bills that took away rights rather than tackling immediate relief on housing and rental costs.

“We are here to commit to upholding the ability for Montanans to live the kind of lives they want to live and make their own decisions, be who they are, and love who they love in the world,” said Rep. Alice Buckley of Bozeman, who chairs the House minority caucus. “And Republicans spent all session long trying to strike Montanans of their ability to take care of themselves and to make their own decisions.”

Abbott listed off hard-fought victories, like a bill to allow for 12 months of birth control prescriptions, regulation of rural facilities to treat troubled teens, protections for those living in mobile homes and a task force to look at the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

In addition to focusing on tax cuts and regulations, Republicans weighed in on several social issues from abortion access to health care available to transgender Montanans and the use of pronouns in schools. Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage and a majority whip, characterized those bills as protecting children.

“This session House Republicans stood up for Montana kids,” Ler said. He called out an "obscenity bill" supporters say keeps harmful materials away from children and opponents argue amounts to banning books, as well as bills that would say it’s not illegal to deadname or use the incorrect pronouns for trans students and ban gender-affirming care for trans minors.

Regier echoed Ler's sentiment.

“We will not waver in the protection of Montana's next generation. Some of this legislation this session has prevented irreversible surgeries on healthy kids, removed obscene material from taxpayer-funded schools, protected students from being bullied, as well as allowing students to live out their faith without harassment,” Regier said. “Kids need to be kids and Republicans will hold firm and shielding our children's innocence."

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, believed the focus on social bills and how Republicans chose to use their supermajority could have reverberations that last through the 2024 election.

“They take away rights, they run down public schools, they take away money from public schools, they chip away at water quality law. These are all things that are direct attacks on things that are so important to all Montanans,” he said. “And I think we're going to do everything we can to highlight all the damage that was done by this majority. And it's up to Montana to look at that and say, ‘Is this what you want for your Legislature?’ I don't think so and I think we'll see that in the next election season.”

Republicans said they've implemented the policies voters expected when electing a supermajority and have more work to do between sessions.

"We look forward to continuing our work in the interim for the people of Montana, and I'll be working ... to accomplish more during the next few months," Speaker Pro Tem Rhonda Knudsen, of Culbertson, said.

While there was obvious friction between Republicans and Democrats, and even between the Senate and House at the end of the session, there was also some conflict between supermajority Republicans and Gianforte.

Gianforte has issued several vetoes and amendatory vetoes already, and lawmakers also sent him a bill seeking to take over much of the Capitol complex currently under his administration’s control.