Legislature wraps 1st half with surprise killing of broadband bill

The bill passed with more than two thirds of the vote, 68-32, in its initial hearing on the House floor.

“It felt pretty bipartisan and agreed upon right up until then,” Kortum said Tuesday.

Then, on the bill's third reading Tuesday, the vote almost flipped entirely, going down on a 35-64 vote. Thirty-one Republicans and two Democrats flipped.

“If a third of the house can change over night there’s some real power dynamics happening in the background,” Kortum said.

Before the third vote on Tuesday, a flier had arrived at the Capitol from the "Montana telecommunications sector" outlining for lawmakers the group’s concerns about a subsidized broadband network. The flier called the proposal a “waste of scarce public resources” and promised that the most cost effective way to address broadband demand was “to facilitate private investment in broadband infrastructure.”

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, one of the representatives to flip their vote on the third reading, said she had taken more time to digest the matter since second reading.