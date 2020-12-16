Legislature will meet in person, defying pleas to meet entirely remotely

Republican members of the Montana Legislature voted Wednesday to hold the upcoming session in person, with the option to participate remotely.

The vote came after pleas from many in the Helena community to follow public health guidance discouraging large, in-person gatherings and meet entirely virtually.

The amendment to the rules that govern how the Legislature will function came from state Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton. Lawmakers are sworn in Jan. 4 and the session lasts up to 90 days.

The vote came from the Joint House and Senate Rules Committee and fell on party lines, with 21 Republicans for the proposal and 13 Democrats against it.

"I would imagine that we are going to have members who get sick," Ellsworth said, adding that it's possible lawmakers will die from holding the session with in-person participation.

Ellsworth said his proposal will let people participate remotely if they want to and acknowledged that public health officials don't support meeting in person. But he said some legislators feel they will be more effective in person and that the Helena Chamber of Commerce wanted lawmakers in Helena.