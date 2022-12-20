Legislature to re-examine compensation for wrongfully convicted

Cody Marble has long waited for rectification following his incarceration on a rape conviction he maintains he never committed, even after prosecutors dismissed his charges in 2017. But right now, he's just waiting for a landlord to consider him.

By law, Marble was supposed to receive transition funding assistance and rental vouchers while the process for securing compensation for his wrongful conviction claim played out. Instead, it's been a quarrel at every corner, first for the Department of Corrections to provide the transition funding and more recently a legal dispute over the rental vouchers.

"I sure hope this gets changed so the next person doesn't have to go through this," Marble said in a recent interview.

In 2021, the Legislature passed House Bill 92 to establish that process, providing $60,000 per year in prison and $25,000 per year under probation or parole to people who were later exonerated.

The final bill passed with a June 2023 sunset, meaning lawmakers will have to re-examine the compensation process and vote again to maintain it, modify it or let it fall into obsolescence.

Marble, according to the Department of Corrections, is the only person to file a petition for that compensation, so the 38-year-old's case has served as the only test balloon lawmakers will be able to review in the upcoming session that starts Jan. 2. Two years ago when the bill was debated, one lawmaker said seven people would be immediately eligible to file a claim under the new law.

Marble and his father have been first in line at each legislative hearing over the last several years to support a process for compensating people who have spent years in prison and were later exonerated. He spent 15 years in and out of incarceration until five years ago a judge overturned his conviction based on new evidence, saying it "undermined the confidence" in Marble's criminal conviction. That ruling set the stage for a new trial, and the Missoula County attorney's office dismissed the case, writing it "lacks integrity."

When lawmakers passed HB 92, it was intended to steer claimants away from big, costly legal battles with the state. A flurry of last-minute amendments from Gov. Greg Gianforte's office, however, included putting counties on the hook for 75% of the compensation. Lawmakers objected — these convictions are often on state law violations, and county prosecutors represent the state in the courtroom on such matters — but passed the bill with Gianforte's amendments simply to get something on the books.

Now on the defense in Marble's claim, which has ticked on for more than year, Missoula County's tone is unrecognizable from five years ago when prosecutors decided to put his case to rest. In its December 2021 response to Marble's claim for compensation, the county's attorneys wrote Marble is "entitled to no relief because he committed the crime or crimes for which he was convicted."

Steven Carey, representing Missoula County in the Marble claim, said no one ever fully exonerated Marble, as is required for the compensation claim. The earlier decision to dismiss the case was a matter of prosecutorial discretion in criminal matter, a wholly different legal arena, he said.

“I think it's apples and oranges — the decision by county attorney (Kirsten) Pabst is separate and distinct from whether we believe the original jury got the conviction correctly," Carey said in a phone interview. "Hers was an administrative decision that can certainly make sense under the pressures and activities of the county attorney's office. Whereas we are defending a lawsuit and have determined it makes sense to go forward with that defense at this time.”

“Remember Mr. Marble now has the burden of proof to demonstrate that he’s innocent," Carey added.

But the proceedings so far have gotten bogged down in clarifying the new law. The bill directed the Department of Corrections to provide rental vouchers to the claimant while the compensation claim was worked out in court. That provision in law cited the existing statute relating to parolees, which limited the rental vouchers to three months.

In March, Marble's attorneys sought a court order compelling the Department of Corrections to continue providing him with rental assistance while his claim was in dispute. Missoula County urged the court to deny the rental vouchers, but conceded the voucher discrepancy in HB 92 was "not the model of clarity."

In September, Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta ordered the department to continue providing the vouchers, writing that lawmakers would not have included "while an action (for compensation) is pending" if they had not intended for people like Marble to get vouchers throughout the process.

Now, Marble contends the department is still not holding up its end of the bargain. The vouchers were coming so late that Marble's landlord suggested he switch to the state emergency housing assistance program.

Marble lives with his father, in Conrad, but is trying to secure his own housing again in Great Falls. He said two apartments had some promise, but both landlords gave them to someone else after repeated delays in trying to make contact with the Department of Corrections to confirm Marble's tenancy would be backed by rental vouchers.

The delays exacerbate the process in which Marble said landlords can be turned off by the backstory as to why he needs rental vouchers in the first place.

"I've had to go through a lot to get to anyone who would even say 'maybe,'" Marble said. "These are normal business people. They give up because of the way DOC acts."

A spokesperson for the department declined to comment when asked about delays in making contact with Marble's potential landlords. The department confirmed its last rental payment made for Marble was for July, the month before his landlord suggested he use a different rental assistance program.

Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican elected to the state Senate in November, was a major proponent of the initial compensation deal lawmakers advanced in a bipartisan fashion last session. He was also one who stood in opposition to the governor's amendments, but urged lawmakers to pass them anyway so HB 92 would not die by Gianforte's veto.

Legislative records available online show Usher has already submitted a draft bill to "revise laws related to compensation for wrongfully convicted individuals," although it's unclear if that bill intends to modify the process or merely see it continue past its June 30, 2023 sunset date. Usher did not return multiple calls last week seeking comment.

Marble, meanwhile, is hopeful for some changes in the coming year. For now, he's thankful he has a place to stay while he continues waiting on the state.

"I don't know what to do, I keep trying to find new landlords and just hope they don’t screw this up," he said.