Legislature reports 1 positive COVID-19 test so far this month

The 68 COVID-19 tests administered in association with the state Legislature this month have produced one positive case, according to data provided by the Legislature's COVID panel.
The positive case was attributed to either a legislative staffer or someone described as "other," according to the information released by a spokesperson for the COVID panel. The governor's office has had no positive cases this month, according to a spokesperson.
Last week saw the one-year mark since the virus reached Montana, with nearly 102,000 sickened by the virus and nearly 1,400 deaths to date. Gov. Greg Gianforte in a press conference last week lauded the vaccine rollout effort, which has seen more than 140,000 Montanans fully vaccinated since the start of the year. More than 362,000 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The virus' activity appears to have slowed at the state Capitol as well. A month ago, a contact tracer hired to work the session was still trying to round up about two dozen close contacts associated with positive cases among legislators and staff. The last time the legislative COVID panel announced a positive result among lawmakers was Feb. 12.
The COVID panel hasn't met since mid-January, although Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, said he believes the system lawmakers put in place for reporting symptoms and positive tests has been working.
"Everything is going tremendously," Ellsworth said Monday, adding that rapid testing and vaccinations have become more available to those associated with the Legislature through CareHere, the state employee health care provider.
Now in its third month, the Capitol has seen a few more lawmakers attending the session in person, but Ellsworth said the uptick has come with mask use and social distancing.
"Remote testimony, I think, has been key in order to have the success we have had," he said.
The governor's office, which has also seen a positive case and close contacts since the start of January, tests regularly, spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said Monday. Stroyke did not return a follow-up email inquiring whether testing was done on a weekly or daily basis.