Legislature reports 1 positive COVID-19 test so far this month

The 68 COVID-19 tests administered in association with the state Legislature this month have produced one positive case, according to data provided by the Legislature's COVID panel.

The positive case was attributed to either a legislative staffer or someone described as "other," according to the information released by a spokesperson for the COVID panel. The governor's office has had no positive cases this month, according to a spokesperson.

Last week saw the one-year mark since the virus reached Montana, with nearly 102,000 sickened by the virus and nearly 1,400 deaths to date. Gov. Greg Gianforte in a press conference last week lauded the vaccine rollout effort, which has seen more than 140,000 Montanans fully vaccinated since the start of the year. More than 362,000 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.