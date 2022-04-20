Legislature rejects special session to probe Montana's elections

An attempt by some GOP lawmakers to investigate Montana's election processes by calling a special session fell far short of the votes needed by Tuesday night.

Only 44 of the state's 150 legislators supported the proposal, according to a tally of the votes published online by the Secretary of State's office. Calling a special session needs the support of 75 lawmakers.

Sixty legislators voted against it, and 46 didn't return the mail polls by 5 p.m. Tuesday, when they were due. Unreturned ballots are counted as "no" votes.

After failing to pressure Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to call a special session that would address their election security concerns, 10 GOP lawmakers in March asked the Secretary of State's office to put the question to the Legislature. Under state law, any group of 10 legislators can request a poll for a special session.

The proposed one-day special session would have allowed the Legislature to convene to create a special committee made up of senators and representatives. The request had asked that the proposed committee be given subpoena powers for its investigation. It was proposed as a partisan committee, with Republicans getting a 2-to-1 edge over Democrats.

The letter cited "the continuing and widespread belief, among a significant majority of Montana voters, that sufficient irregularities in election security in Montana create serious doubt as to the integrity of elections in our state."

Montana Democrats have consistently panned the proposal as an unnecessary waste of money based on unfounded conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

While 86 of the state's 98 Republicans last year signed onto a letter urging the creation of the committee, many have balked at the idea of calling a special session to do so. A legal memo drafted by the state's Legislative Services Division indicated the House would need to be in session to appoint its half of the committee.

